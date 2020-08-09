e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 09, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Brunch / Personal Agenda with Anupam Kher: “My biggest learning from lockdown is that you need three things to survive: dear ones, essentials and Wifi!

Personal Agenda with Anupam Kher: “My biggest learning from lockdown is that you need three things to survive: dear ones, essentials and Wifi!

The veteran actor on his comfort food and some less-known facts about him

brunch Updated: Aug 09, 2020 08:45 IST
Rupali Dean
Rupali Dean
Hindustan Times
Anupam Kher’s favourite vada-pav place in Mumbai is Mehboob Studio canteen (Wardrobe: Suit, Burberry)
Anupam Kher’s favourite vada-pav place in Mumbai is Mehboob Studio canteen (Wardrobe: Suit, Burberry)(Ashish Sharma)
         

What’s been your biggest learning from lockdown?

That you just need three things to live: being with your dear ones, essentials and Wi-Fi!

All about Anupam Kher
  • Date of birth: March 7
  • Sun sign: Pisces
  • Place of birth: Shimla
  • School/College: DAV School, Shimla/Govt. College, Shimla
  • First break: Shashi Kapoor’s Utsav (1984)
  • High point of your life: Still to come, because I am not looking back at life yet
  • Low point of your life: 1983, sleeping on a platform in Mumbai

If not an actor, what would you have been?

An actor without work!

List three things nobody knows about you.

I have hair under my bald head, I am a very good carrom player, and I never scored more than 38 per cent.

Name one actor who you admire the most.

There are two: Robert De Niro and Dilip Kumar.

What’s your comfort food?

Anything with potatoes.

And what do you cook the best?

I make the best anda bhurji in the world.

Name your favourite on-screen son who you played a father to.

Shah Rukh Khan as Raj, in DDLJ (1995).

And your favourite daughter...?

Pooja Bhatt in Daddy (1989) and Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin (1991), and Parminder Nagra in Bend It Like Beckham (2002).

Anupam’s Favourites
  • Film that makes me laugh:All Charlie Chaplin films
  • TV Show I watch reruns of: Friends
  • Holiday destination: Shimla
  • Film that makes me cry: Anand
  • Road trip: Jammu to Srinagar

The last thing you bought under Rs 10...?

Parle-G biscuits and vada-pav, perhaps.

Cool! So what’s your favourite vada- pav place in Mumbai?

Mehboob Studio canteen.

From HT Brunch, August 9, 2020

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

tags
top news
7 killed in fire at hotel being used as Covid-19 facility in Vijayawada
7 killed in fire at hotel being used as Covid-19 facility in Vijayawada
Kozhikode plane crash: Flight was shaking, it was a nightmare, recount survivors
Kozhikode plane crash: Flight was shaking, it was a nightmare, recount survivors
13 districts account for 1 in seven Covid-19 deaths in India
13 districts account for 1 in seven Covid-19 deaths in India
BJP worker out on morning walk fired upon in Budgam, third attack in 5 days
BJP worker out on morning walk fired upon in Budgam, third attack in 5 days
350 police officers in quarantine to make up August 15 guard of honour
350 police officers in quarantine to make up August 15 guard of honour
Part of parameter wall demolished, cockpit cut open to pull out pilots: Rescuers
Part of parameter wall demolished, cockpit cut open to pull out pilots: Rescuers
‘No apologies’: Malaysia ex-PM on speech that hurt palm oil export to India
‘No apologies’: Malaysia ex-PM on speech that hurt palm oil export to India
‘It was difficult for me’: Akhtar names India batsman who played him easily
‘It was difficult for me’: Akhtar names India batsman who played him easily
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

top brunch news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In