Personal Agenda with Elnaaz Norouzi: “Someone messaged my dad on Instagram and proposed to me”
Updated: Aug 24, 2019 20:54 IST
- Date of birth: July 9
- Sunsign: Cancer
- Place of birth: Tehran
- Home town: Hannover, Germany
- Sshool/College: Gymnasium Goetheschule Hannover
- First break: A Punjabi film Khido Khundi (2018)
- High point of your life: When I was finally able to pursue my lifelong dream of acting
The last show you binge-watched...?
Suits.
The best thing about being in India is...?
Being able to live my dream!
What are the three things you look for in a man?
Honesty, intelligence and a caring and supportive attitude.
What gets you in the mood for love?
A nice candlelight dinner.
Your favourite breakfast in bed is…?
Fruits and eggs.
The first thing you do in bed when you wake up...?
Check my phone.
And the last thing you do in bed before sleeping...?
Check my phone to respond to unread messages.
If you had to cheat on your diet, what will you gorge on?
Pizza and Iranian food.
The weirdest thing someone said or did on social media for you?
Someone messaged my dad on Instagram and proposed to me. That was really awkward.
- The last thing I googled: A new bookI’m going to read soon, Ikigai
- Most-used app: WhatsApp
- Least-used app: Facebook
- Most-watched YouTube video: Behet Ghol Midam Live (Iranian song)
- First song on my spotify: Don’t Call Me Up by Mabel
What would your Tinder bio be?
I may not be as sexy as I look, but you’ll be laughing a lot !
One relationship rule that you always follow?
That trust and honesty are non-negotiable. These are most important in any relationship.
You de-stress by…?
Chanting or getting a massage!
From HT Brunch, August 25, 2019
