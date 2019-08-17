Personal Agenda with Rajit Kapur: “I danced to Hindi pop tunes in an all-gold outfit on my 40th birthday!”
- Date of birth: August 27
- Sunsign:Virgo
- Place of birth: Amritsar
- School/college: Sydenham College of Commerce & Economics, Mumbai
- First break:The feature film Suraj Ka Satvan Ghoda (1992)
What’s the last thing you googled?
Lyrics of Jeena Yahan Marna Yahan from Mera Naam Joker (1970).
Last show you binge-watched...?
Sacred Games.
Tell us one millennial slang you have recently learnt.
Swag.
What’s the most filmy thing you have done in real life?
Danced to Hindi pop tunes of the 90s in a gold jacket, gold trousers and a gold tie on my 40th birthday!
One habit that you want to get rid of...?
Biting my nails.
What are you most likely to be caught doing when alone at home?
Cleaning, packing and dusting!
One thing you can make really well...?
Salads.
What are your favourite lines from a poem?
Two roads diverged in a wood, and I—
I took the one less traveled by,
And that has made all the difference.
(By Robert Frost)
Share your first memory of being on stage as an actor.
I remember playing the king of hearts at the age of six in a kindergarten school play.
A talent or a personality trait that you have most recently discovered about yourself...?
That I have an abundance of positive energy to give always, which makes me feel blessed.
And what traits are needed to become a theatre actor?
An open mind. A free body. A big heart.
- Comfort food: Khichri
- Holiday destination: Any place atop the mountains
- Side of the bed: Right
- Hindi words: Bewakoof and badtameez
- Recent play: Dhumrapaan
- Play you were a part of: Love Letters
What would the title of your autobiography be?
Strawberry and chocolate.
Three things nobody knows about you...?
I love to sing while driving, I’m a very light sleeper and I love pani puri.
