 Progressive films and Alia Bhatt's Instagram on this week's WTF
Mar 31, 2018-Saturday
Progressive films and Alia Bhatt’s Instagram on this week’s WTF

Mar 31, 2018
Team HT Brunch
Watch

The short film Methi Ke Laddoo, about a mother who encourages her daughter to go for IVF when she is worried about judgement is the most progressive thing you’ll watch this weekend.

Tap

Alia Bhatt’s profile (@aliaabhatt) is a good vibe only spot for behind-the-scenes of shoots, her cat shenanigans and chilling scenes with friends. Follow her for the millennial feed!

Follow

Funny guy alert. Bratticus (@bharatunnithan) tweets and RTs some of the funniest stuff on Twitter, making your Sunday super light and fun.

From HT Brunch, April 1, 2018

