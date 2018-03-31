Progressive films and Alia Bhatt’s Instagram on this week’s WTF
Here’s what to watch, tap, follow this weekendbrunch Updated: Mar 31, 2018 21:42 IST
Watch
The short film Methi Ke Laddoo, about a mother who encourages her daughter to go for IVF when she is worried about judgement is the most progressive thing you’ll watch this weekend.
Tap
Alia Bhatt’s profile (@aliaabhatt) is a good vibe only spot for behind-the-scenes of shoots, her cat shenanigans and chilling scenes with friends. Follow her for the millennial feed!
Follow
Throwback to when I saw the comment 'Hi what is a good place to get nice idli-dosa in Kora-mangal ??' on a Facebook 'foodies' group and it ruined my entire day— Bratticus (@bharatunnithan) March 26, 2018
Funny guy alert. Bratticus (@bharatunnithan) tweets and RTs some of the funniest stuff on Twitter, making your Sunday super light and fun.
From HT Brunch, April 1, 2018
