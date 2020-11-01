e-paper
Ranveer Allahbadia: How to stalk your ex etc.

Keeping tabs on past love is as easy as starting a YouTube channel

brunch Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 07:21 IST
{ Q+A }

Stalk story

Hey Ranveer, is there some way I can stalk my ex on her Insta stories without her knowing I did so?

—JC, Via Instagram

Ensure that your best friend follows them on social media. And ensure that they continue to follow them after you’ve broken up!

Baby steps

I’d like to start a YouTube channel, but don’t know how to edit. Where can I start?

—Aftab Memon, Via Email

Watch videos on how to edit. And only begin YouTubing if you enjoy editing! It’s a core aspect of the job. YouTubing without editing is cricket without fielding. The idea is nice, the reality doesn’t exist. Plus editing is super fun!

Popularly known as BeerBiceps, Ranveer is a star YouTuber and digital marketing entrepreneur. His videos on fitness, grooming and wellness, and his recent podcasts, have won him millions of fans

From HT Brunch, November 1, 2020

