“Shah Rukh Khan is the sexiest person in Bollywood today,” says Kriti Sanon
The actress says that acting is definitely much more demanding than modellingbrunch Updated: Jun 30, 2018 21:55 IST
- Date of birth: July 27
- Sun Sign:Leo
- Place of birth: Delhi
- School/college: Delhi Public School
- First break: 1 - Nenokkadine (2014) in Telegu and Heropanti (2014) in Hindi
Between modelling and acting, which one is more demanding?
Definitely acting.
If not an actress, what would you have been?
An engineer, or an ad woman.
What’s your style mantra?
It’s all about comfort. My daily style is simple. I slip into everything from boyfriend denims, ganjis and sneakers to day dresses and maxis.
Which era of fashion do you think was the best...?
The ’70s and the ’80s were super fashionable!
Who, according to you, is the sexiest person in Bollywood today?
Shah Rukh Khan.
Whose style sensibility have you admired over the years?
Rekha ji’s!
Three things you can’t leave home without are...?
My phone, wallet and my comfy Bata sneakers.
The most overrated thing in fashion is...?
Shoulder pads!
Your favourite breakfast in bed is...?
Eggs Florentine with hash browns and maybe some pancakes.
If you had to cheat on your diet, what would you gorge on?
I don’t follow a diet. I believe in eating a balanced diet and working out.
What’s the secret behind your super fit body?
Do what suits your body type. I do more of weight training and sometimes switch to Pilates.
- City: Delhi
- Song: Hanging By A Moment by Lifehouse
- Travel destinations: London, Budapest and New York
- Street foods: Gol gappe and tikki
- Film:Before Sunrise (1995)
Your strategy in a crisis is...?
Calling my parents.
Instagram or Twitter – what works best for you?
Instagram, hands down.
You de-stress by…?
I de-stress by spending time with Disco, my dog, watching a good movie, getting close to nature and listening to some good music!
From HT Brunch, July 1, 2018
