ADVERTISEMENT
Tahira Kashyap: Emotional atyachaar or random thought?

Talk it out if you find yourself debating emotional infidelity

brunch Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 07:48 IST
Reality check

Is there something like emotional infidelity? Am I wrong in fantasising about being with a man other than my partner?

—Swati C, Mumbai

We are very complex as human beings. If you feel this is stemming from a void in your waking life, it’s always good to address the issue. But if you feel it’s random and isn’t consequential, then I guess just let your fantasies fly. Perhaps you can extend that creativity with your partner, too.

Jokes apart

I’m a jovial guy and recently pulled a female colleague’s leg by asking her if she had a crush on an actor she loves. She took it personally and complained to HR. I am devastated. What do I do?

—AC, Via email

You should be. Being jovial doesn’t mean you have octopus arms, flinging them around as if they have a life of their own. Apologise and never repeat.

After becoming a poster girl of strength with her fight against cancer, author

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana’s straight-speaking has inspired many

From HT Brunch, December 13, 2020

