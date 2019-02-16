Tahira Kashyap Khurrana’s inspiring interview on this week’s Brunch WTF
Tahira Kashyap Khurrana opening up about her battle with cancer, the pressure of dealing with her husband’s failures and how she used social media to make women aware about cancer.
Saint Hoax (@sainthoax) for mixing pop culture and politics with the funniest memes on the Internet.
Life was much tidier when I acted like I had things under control, but I can actually breathe now— Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) October 27, 2018
Lena Dunham for celebrating all her eccentricities and quirks with her witty tweets @lenadunham
From HT Brunch, February 17, 2019
