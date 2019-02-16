 Tahira Kashyap Khurrana’s inspiring interview on this week’s Brunch WTF
Tahira Kashyap Khurrana’s inspiring interview on this week’s Brunch WTF

Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefits

Feb 16, 2019
Team HT Brunch
Team HT Brunch
Hindustan Times
Here’s what to watch, tap, follow this week

Watch

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana opening up about her battle with cancer, the pressure of dealing with her husband’s failures and how she used social media to make women aware about cancer.

Tap

The Sound of Kanye

Saint Hoax (@sainthoax) for mixing pop culture and politics with the funniest memes on the Internet.

Follow

Lena Dunham for celebrating all her eccentricities and quirks with her witty tweets @lenadunham

From HT Brunch, February 17, 2019

First Published: Feb 16, 2019 21:14 IST

