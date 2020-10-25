e-paper
Technical Guruji: Explaining the Dyson craze on Insta!

Technical Guruji: Explaining the Dyson craze on Insta!

The world’s largest tech YouTuber tells you if advertising is a product stands true to the big talk

brunch Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 08:09 IST
Gaurav Chaudhary
Gaurav Chaudhary
Hindustan Times
The craze for Dyson that you see on Instagram, Gaurav says, is a mix of good marketing tactics and a good quality product
The craze for Dyson that you see on Instagram, Gaurav says, is a mix of good marketing tactics and a good quality product
         

Clean questions

I see a lot of celebs showing off Dyson vacuums on Insta. Are they more effective than regular vacuums or is this just clever marketing? 

—Daman C, Via Instagram 

With Dyson, it’s a mix of both. It is a premium product with steep pricing that stands out due to its range of futuristic products. It’s a hi-tech device for cleaning and there’s a lot of engineering involved, but that for sure is coupled with clever marketing. They tapped into influencer marketing and therefore it’s not only effective because of the people endorsing it but stands true to its name. I would say it’s the Apple of vacuum cleaners. It is worth the price. 

Gaurav is the world’s largest tech vlogger on YouTube with 18.8 million subscribers. His welcome “Namaskaar dosto… (Hello friends)” is endearing as it is popular

From HT Brunch, October 25, 2020

