Technical Guruji: Explaining the Dyson craze on Insta!

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 08:09 IST

I see a lot of celebs showing off Dyson vacuums on Insta. Are they more effective than regular vacuums or is this just clever marketing?

—Daman C, Via Instagram

With Dyson, it’s a mix of both. It is a premium product with steep pricing that stands out due to its range of futuristic products. It’s a hi-tech device for cleaning and there’s a lot of engineering involved, but that for sure is coupled with clever marketing. They tapped into influencer marketing and therefore it’s not only effective because of the people endorsing it but stands true to its name. I would say it’s the Apple of vacuum cleaners. It is worth the price.

Gaurav is the world’s largest tech vlogger on YouTube with 18.8 million subscribers. His welcome “Namaskaar dosto… (Hello friends)” is endearing as it is popular

