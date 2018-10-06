“The best part about being Ayushmann’s brother? I get constant reality checks!” says Aparshakti Khurana
The actor talks about his radio days, venturing into movies and his favourite childhood momentsbrunch Updated: Oct 06, 2018 21:48 IST
- Date of birth: November 18
- Place of birth: Chandigarh
- Sun sign: Scorpio
- First break: Saat Uchakkey (2016)
- School/College: Hansraj Public School / Panjab University
- High point of your life: When I left Delhi High Court and joined a radio station, and the film Dangal (2016)
- Low point of your life: When I quit cricket professionally
RJ, anchor or actor, what defines you the best?
Definitely RJ. That’s where I came from!
The best thing about being Ayushmann’s brother is…?
That you get constant reality checks.
If you could choose a classic to make your debut, which movie would it be and why?
Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992) because sports brings out the best in me.
One song stuck in your head right now...?
God’s Plan by Drake.
The theme song of your life is…?
Take Me Home, Country Roads by John Denver.
A childhood memory you always carry with you...?
Papa, Ayush bhaiya and I going for jogs early in the morning.
What is your idea of romance?
Travelling together and listening to some good music.
Your bio on Tinder would be…?
APARSHAKTI – The name says it all.
And who would you swipe right for on Tinder?
Meghan Markle.
What is the best thing about Bollywood?
It is the only place in the entire country where there is no discrimination on the basis of religion.
You de-stress by…?
Talking to my friends.
Your strategy in a crisis...?
Eat lots of chocolate and call Papa for advice.
- Street Food: Chole bhature
- Holiday Destination: Italy
- Film: Forrest Gump (1994)
- Sport: Cricket and football
- Actress: Priyanka Chopra
Follow @VeenuSingh12 on Twitter
From HT Brunch, October 7, 2018
Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch
Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch
First Published: Oct 06, 2018 21:48 IST