“The best part about being Ayushmann’s brother? I get constant reality checks!” says Aparshakti Khurana

About Aparshakti Date of birth: November 18

Place of birth: Chandigarh

Sun sign: Scorpio

First break: Saat Uchakkey (2016)

School/College: Hansraj Public School / Panjab University

High point of your life: When I left Delhi High Court and joined a radio station, and the film Dangal (2016)

Low point of your life: When I quit cricket professionally

RJ, anchor or actor, what defines you the best?

Definitely RJ. That’s where I came from!

The best thing about being Ayushmann’s brother is…?

That you get constant reality checks.

If you could choose a classic to make your debut, which movie would it be and why?

Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992) because sports brings out the best in me.

One song stuck in your head right now...?

God’s Plan by Drake.

The theme song of your life is…?

Take Me Home, Country Roads by John Denver.

A childhood memory you always carry with you...?

Papa, Ayush bhaiya and I going for jogs early in the morning.

What is your idea of romance?

Travelling together and listening to some good music.

Your bio on Tinder would be…?

APARSHAKTI – The name says it all.

And who would you swipe right for on Tinder?

Meghan Markle.

What is the best thing about Bollywood?

It is the only place in the entire country where there is no discrimination on the basis of religion.

You de-stress by…?

Talking to my friends.

Your strategy in a crisis...?

Eat lots of chocolate and call Papa for advice.

My favourites Street Food: Chole bhature

Holiday Destination: Italy

Film: Forrest Gump (1994)

Sport: Cricket and football

Actress: Priyanka Chopra

