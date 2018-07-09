“There’s toxic masculinity in Delhi’s culture”: author Rohan Dahiya gets candid
The designer-turned-author touches upon the discussion of current issues in the Delhi society, calls himself an observer in the crowd and the South Delhi society languagebrunch Updated: Jul 09, 2018 13:49 IST
Author Rohan Dahiya’s new book, The Bitter Pill Social Club, speaks in a humorous yet effective way about the society culture of the capital. He talks to HT Brunch about the idea of a book on South Delhi culture, stereotypes associated with the capital and reveals the one author he thinks is overrated. His book touches on subjects like armchair activism and toxic masculinity, while taking on high society pressures in the age of social media in a humorous but effective manner.
“I must add that South Delhi stereotypes are exaggerated as well. The whole image of a South Delhi girl is that of a girl with her hair blonde, wearing high heels. It’s not always like that,” he says.
Here’s the interview with the author:
