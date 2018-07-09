“There’s toxic masculinity in Delhi’s culture”: author Rohan Dahiya gets candid

Author Rohan Dahiya’s new book, The Bitter Pill Social Club, speaks in a humorous yet effective way about the society culture of the capital. He talks to HT Brunch about the idea of a book on South Delhi culture, stereotypes associated with the capital and reveals the one author he thinks is overrated. His book touches on subjects like armchair activism and toxic masculinity, while taking on high society pressures in the age of social media in a humorous but effective manner.

“I must add that South Delhi stereotypes are exaggerated as well. The whole image of a South Delhi girl is that of a girl with her hair blonde, wearing high heels. It’s not always like that,” he says.

Here’s the interview with the author:

Follow @BeingFeline on Twitter

From HT Brunch, July 8, 2018

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch