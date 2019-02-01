Budget 2019: Budgetary expectations push equity indices higher, Sensex up 157 points

Benchmark equity indices held on to gains Friday morning even as the Budget overshot the fiscal deficit target for the current financial year.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 157.10 points, or 0.43 per cent, higher at 36,413.79. Similarly, the 50-share NSE Nifty rose 43.25, or 0.40 per cent, to 10,874.20.

It had opened at 36,311.74 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 36,448.30 and a low of 36,261.95.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange traded at 10,869.10, higher by 38.15 points or 0.35 per cent from the previous close of 10,830.95 points.

“Indian markets opened higher on Friday, rose further to touch an intra day high of 10,888 and later softened a bit. Volumes were higher than normal but in line with Budget days. Advance decline ratio remains positive in anticipation of positive cues from the Budget and following large buying from FIIs on Thursday,” said Deepak Jasani of HDFC Securities.

“Real estate, FMCG, Media and Auto indices are up, suggesting expectation build-up in these sectors while Metal index is down following poor numbers from Vedanta the previous evening.”

He added that Jet Airways gained on reports that the lenders have made progress in involving Etihad to take a higher stake in the company.

