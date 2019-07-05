Budget 2019: Nirmala Sitharaman’s parents watch her first budget speech in Parliament

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s parents on Friday watched their daughter present her first Budget in Parliament.

The parents of Nirmala Sitharaman, Savitri Sitharaman and Narayanan Sitharaman, arrived at Parliament in a separate car ahead of her Budget speech.

Also read: Budget 2019 Live - ‘Will consider opening up FDI in aviation, media’, says Nirmala Sitharaman

New agency Asian News International tweeted a video of Nirmala Sitharaman’s parents arriving at the House earlier.

#WATCH Delhi: Parents of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman - Savitri and Narayanan Sitharaman - arrive at the Parliament. She will present her maiden Budget at 11 AM in Lok Sabha. #Budget2019 pic.twitter.com/Wp3INz7ifN — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2019

Nirmala Sitharaman’s father Narayanan Sitharaman worked with the Indian Railways and her mother is a homemaker. They belong to Tamil Nadu.

(For full budget coverage log on to livemint.com)

The Union finance minister is the first full-time woman finance minister of India to present the Union budget. Indira Gandhi had presented the Union budget in 1970 as she held the finance portfolio besides being the prime minister.

First Published: Jul 05, 2019 12:02 IST