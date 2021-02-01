Budget 2021 a mixed bag; 'disappointing' for Cong, BJP calls it welfare-oriented

By Aabshar H Quazi

Union Budget 2021 evoked mixed reactions in Rajasthan as the ruling party Congress termed it as 'disappointing', while the BJP hailed it as a welfare budget. Diverse reactions on the budget were received from agriculture, trade, industry and cross-sections of the society.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted out saying, "Rajasthan had immense hopes from the Union budget but people have got disappointment. There was an expectation of national project status for Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) and special state status to Rajasthan in 'Har Ghar Nal Yojna' but nothing of the sort happened".

"The entire focus of the Union budget is on the poll-bound states and this budget apparently seems to be 'Five poll-bound state budget' rather than a Union budget. There is no policy in the budget for the economy passing through the lean phase".

Gehlot also criticised the BJP for slamming the FDI policy during the UPA tenure and now promoting FDI policy after coming to power, a glimpse of which was seen in the budget today. "If the BJP would have supported the former UPA government on FDI in national interest instead of opposing it for political reasons, then the country would have progressed much further in such direction".

Gehlot said, "There is bad news for the commoners as new cess has been imposed on petrol and diesel to not provide any relief to the people. The impact of the increasing prices of petrol and diesel would finally burden the common people".

Rajasthan PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasara tweeted on the budget. He shared a media report on disinvestment of the government assets, saying, "Those who have already sold their souls, how will they not sell the government assets".

While reacting to the Union budget, former Deputy CM and ex PCC chief, Sachin Pilot, tweeted, "It is clear from the budget that the economic condition of the country is critical and the government lacks direction to deal with it. The budget will lead to inflation and there is no blueprint for improvement in the condition of the farmers, unemployed persons, small industries. Also, there is complete ignorance of the middle class in the budget".

Satish Punia hailed the budget and described it as being in the interest of the country.

"The Union government has tried to touch all sectors and sections of the society, including farmers, MSMEs, youth, senior citizens, workers, women and others," he said.

"Since the pandemic hit the economic sector of the country, the Modi government did a great job by allocating ₹27 lakh crores for the strengthening of the economy during Covid-19 pandemic," he said.

He said that the budget focused on infrastructure development, employment generation, health and education.

Former chief minister and BJP national president Vasundhara Raje stated that the Union budget is one which will write a new definition of development in the country.

She described the budget as dedicated to the sacred values of democracy. Raje expressed gratitude towards PM Narendra Modi and Union finance minister Nirmala Seetharam for the budget and said the budget will fulfil the aspirations of self-reliant India (Atma Nirbhar Bharat).

Raje also said that the budget is aimed at the welfare of farmers, youth, women, traders, tribals and other sections of the society. "The Union budget will not only bring a positive impact into the lives of people but also the economy," she said.

Raje also asserted that the Union budget is a strong step in the direction of a healthy and progressive India which will benefit youth and also help India become a world leader.

Ex-CPM MLA, Amra Ram, said that "the budget is against the people and is pro-corporate as the FDI has been increased from 49 per cent to 74 per cent in insurance companies while most of the provisions favour the corporates more than the common people".

Farmer organisations have expressed displeasure over the budget. Dashrath Kumar, general secretary of the Hadoti Kisan Union, said, "the budget is disappointing for the farmers as the Modi government announced only ₹1.72 lakh crores for the agriculture sector which should have been at least ₹4 lakh crores".

Meanwhile, finance experts also gave mixed opinions on the budget. Finance expert Anshuman Mehra, who is a certified financial planner with IRDAI, said, "with no changes in personal income tax slabs and a slew of hike in customs duty, the budget focussed on Centre's Atmanirbhar Bharat vision. With fiscal deficit at 6.8 per cent of the GDP, Agriculture Infrastructure Cess, relief for senior citizens, new voluntary scrappage policy to phase out old vehicles and other policies, the budget seems well balanced and progressive."