Budget 2022: FM Sitharaman hopes to better numbers, says assessment realistic

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the Union Budget is optimistic and the government is only hoping of bettering the numbers.

Sitharaman, who took questions from the media after presenting the Budget 2022-23 in Parliament along with her team, further said, “We have shown the intent of the government. Air India (divestment) happened. We have been realistic in what we have told.”

Regarding unchanged tax slabs, she said as advised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to not further burden citizens with taxes amid the coronavirus pandemic, her ministry has ensured no new tax is imposed over the past two years. “I have not tried to earn even a single paisa by increasing tax this year & even last year.”

Speaking on proposed digital rupee and cryptocurrencies, Sitharaman said, “What the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will issue is a digital currency. Everything that prevails outside of it is assets being created by individuals and we are taxing profits made out of transactions of those assets, at 30 per cent.”

“We are also tracking every trail of money in that (transaction of crypto assets) by imposing 1 per cent TDS (tax deducted at source) at every transaction,”

“No discussions over what are crypto and crypto assets for now. Consultation with stakeholders is underway. The description of digital assets will come after the consultation,” she added.

She further said the Budget's thrust on infrastructure would mean creation of more jobs, adding several steps are being taken to improve farmers' income.

On Congress leader Rahul Gandhi calling it a zero budget, Sitharaman said, “He gave a typical UP man’s answers, a place he ran away from. I pity people who come up with quick responses… for the sake of putting something on Twitter. I pity a party that has a leader like him.”