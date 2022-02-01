Budget 2022: FM asks Rahul Gandhi to ‘understand’ Budget, says 'pity' those who make quick responses on Twitter

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's ‘zer0 sum Budget’ remark, saying that he should try to “understand” the Budget.

During her post-Budget press conference, Sitharaman said that she pity those making quick responses on Twitter. The finance minister added that she is ready to take on “informed criticism” but not on statements that have only been made for the sake of posting on social media, especially by the leader of India's oldest political party, who “hasn't done his homework right.”

Sitharaman further urged the Congress leader to first take care of the states where his party rules, and implement the schemes that have been announced by the BJP-led Centre. “Deaths among cotton farmers are still happening in Punjab. Let him first take care of Maharashtra, Punjab and Chhattisgarh, and then talk,” she added.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi took to Twitter to say that the Union Budget does not have anything for “salaried class, middle class, the poor and deprived, youth, farmers and MSMEs.”

While quashing Gandhi's remarks, Sitharaman said that she has clearly mentioned in her Budget speech all the benefits that the Centre has allocated to each of the sectors that the Congress leader mentioned.