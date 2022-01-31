Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Budget session 2022: PM calls for quality discussion, says elections will go on
budget

Budget session 2022: PM calls for quality discussion, says elections will go on

Union budget 2022: PM Modi stressed that the elections will go on but the budget session draws a blueprint for the entire year.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing media ahead of the Budget session of parliament.
Published on Jan 31, 2022 10:58 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called for 'quality discussions with an open mind' during the budget session of the parliament starting today. Addressing the media ahead of the first day of the budget session, the Prime Minister said that discussions and open-minded debates can become an important opportunity for global impact.

“I hope that all MPs, political parties will have quality discussions with open mind and help take the country on the path to development swiftly,” PM Modi said.

Welcoming all members of parliament for the budget session, he said there are a lot of opportunities for India in the current global scenario. He added that the session instils confidence in the world regarding the country's economic progress, vaccination program, Made in India vaccines.

Acknowledging that the frequent elections affect parliament sessions and discussions, he stressed that the elections are an ongoing process but the budget session will draw a blueprint for the entire year.

"The more fruitful we make this session, the better opportunity rest of the year becomes to take the country to economic heights," he added.

The budget session will start will President Ram Nath Kovind addressing a joint sitting of both Houses. Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey, an annual report card of the economy.

