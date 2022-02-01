Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Budget 2022: Taxpayers can file updated return within 2 years from relevant AY, announces Sitharaman
Budget 2022: Taxpayers can file updated return within 2 years from relevant AY, announces Sitharaman

Budget 2022-23: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the time period for filing an updated return has been extended to provide taxpayers with an opportunity to correct the filing.
Union Budget 2022: The central government has proposed to reduce the alternate minimum tax for cooperatives from 18.5% to 15%.
Published on Feb 01, 2022 12:19 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced that the taxpayers will now be allowed to file an updated return within two years from the relevant assessment year. Presenting the Union budget for the fiscal year 2022-2023, Sitharaman said that the time period for filing an updated return has been extended to provide taxpayers with an opportunity to correct the filing. 

The government will also provide a one-time window to correct omissions in ITRs filed.

“We have further simplified tax system. Introducing new updated return where people can file updated return within two years of the filed IT Return,” Sitharaman said.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents Budget 2022: Track Live Updates

The central government has proposed to reduce the minimum alternative tax for cooperatives from 18.5% to 15%. It has also proposed to reduce co-operative surcharge from 12% to 7%.

The tax deduction limit on contribution in National Pension Scheme by state government employees will be hiked from 10% to 14%, the minister announced. She said that the increase has been proposed to help the social security benefits of state government employees to provide equal treatment at par with the central government employees.

