Budget FY22 brings big cheer to markets

The BSE benchmark Sensex skyrocketed 2,315 points on Monday, propelled by gains in financial stocks, as market participants cheered a growth-oriented Union budget.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:13 AM IST
Indian market delivered the best post-budget rise in 24 years.(ANI)

Indian markets delivered the best post-budget rise in 24 years. A look at how equity, bond markets reacted.

budget 2021-22 union budget of india indian stock market
