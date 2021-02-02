Budget FY22 brings big cheer to markets
The BSE benchmark Sensex skyrocketed 2,315 points on Monday, propelled by gains in financial stocks, as market participants cheered a growth-oriented Union budget.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:13 AM IST
Indian markets delivered the best post-budget rise in 24 years. A look at how equity, bond markets reacted.