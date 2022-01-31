Budget Session of Parliament begins today | 10 points

The Budget session of Parliament will begin from Monday with President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to both the Houses. According to the schedule released by the Lok Sabha secretariat, the President’s address will take place in the Central Hall at 11am.

Half-an-hour after President's Address, the Lok Sabha will sit for the transaction of business.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the economic survey on Monday and the Union Budget on Tuesday.

Here are 10 points on the Budget session of Parliament:

• The session is scheduled to conclude on April 8 wherein the first part of the session will extend up to February 11.

• There will be a recess from February 12 to March 13 during which the standing committees will examine the budgetary allocations for various ministries and departments and prepare reports.

• There will be no Zero Hour and Question Hour in both Houses of Parliament during the first two days of the Budget Session - January 31 and February 1, 2022.

• The Rajya Sabha is set to cut down the hour-long Zero Hour by 30 minutes as both Houses will get an hour less in the current arrangement, according to officials. Lok Sabha is yet to decide the length of the Zero Hour.

• There will be two major items of business during the first part of the Budget session: A discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address and a general discussion on the budget.

• The government has tentatively fixed four days for discussion on Motion of Thanks viz. February 2, 3, 4 and 7.

• There will be 29 sittings in the Budget session: 10 in the first part and 19 in the second part.

• Due to Covid-19, the Lok Sabha will sit from 4pm to 9pm from February 2 to February 11, as per its secretariat. The Rajya Sabha would meet from 10am to 3pm.

• Since the session is being held amidst Covid-19, elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure the safety of the members. They will be allotted seats in Lok Sabha Chamber, Lok Sabha galleries (except press gallery), Rajya Sabha Chamber and Rajya Sabha gallery.

• Before it is tabled in Parliament, a meeting of the Union Cabinet will be held on Tuesday at 10:10 am to approve the Union Budget 2022-23.