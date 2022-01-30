Economic Survey 2022: 5 things to know about this yearly report card

The Economic Survey 2021-22 will be tabled in Parliament by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday, a day before the Union Budget. Chief economic adviser V Anantha Nageswaran will address a press conference at 3.45pm tomorrow discussing the Economic Survey 2021-22. Economic Survey is an annual report card of the economy which examines the performance of each and every sector and then suggests future moves. It also puts forward a GDP growth projection. Reports said Economic Survey 2021-22 is expected to project growth of around 9% for the next financial year.

What changes this year?

This will be the first Economic Survey to be presented by V Anantha Nageswaran. He has taken the charge just days before the presentation of the Economic Survey. Though the CEA generally prepares the document, this year's Economic Survey has been prepared by the principal economic adviser and other officials as the post remained vacant following Krishnamurthy Subramaniam's term that ended in December.

Economic Survey generally consists of two parts -- Volume 1 and Volume 2. The first volume contains policy advisories which may not be present this year. The 2nd volume contains a sectoral analysis of the economy.

Do you know you can buy Economic Survey? 5 facts

1. The Economic Survey is an interesting read and a must-have handbook for economists. All Economic Surveys are available at https://www.indiabudget.gov.in/economicsurvey/. One can also buy last year's Economic Survey from the site.

2. Economic Surveys have a theme. Last year, the theme was saving lives and livelihoods. In 2017-18, the Economic Survey was pink as the theme was women empowerment.

3. The first Economic Survey was presented in the year 1950-51. From 1964, the practice to release the survey a day before the Union Budget began.

4. It is not mandatory for the government to present the survey and the recommendations presented in the first volume are not binding on the government.

5. In 2019-20, K Subramanian's 'Thalinomics', a concept he introduced in his survey, became very popular. “What better way to make economics relate to the common person than something that (s)he encounters every day—a plate of food? Enter ‘Thalinomics: The economics of a plate of food in India’—an attempt to quantify what a common person pays for a Thali across India," Subramanian wrote in that survey.

