Economic Survey projects 8-8.5% growth in 2022-23 fiscal year

India forecast economic growth of 8% to 8.5% for the coming fiscal year that starts in April, down from estimated 9.2% growth in the current fiscal year, its annual economic survey showed on Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

All macro indicators indicated the economy was well placed to face challenges, helped by pick ups in farm and industrial output growth, said the report, which was tabled by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in parliament ahead of the annual budget on Tuesday.