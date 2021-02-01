IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Budget / Kolkata healthcare sector hails increased allocation in Union budget
budget

Kolkata healthcare sector hails increased allocation in Union budget

"In this year's budget, we see a significant rise in budgetary allocations for healthcare, particularly under the Atmanirbhar Bharat project," President of the Association of Hospitals of Eastern India, Rupak Barua, said.
PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 11:51 PM IST
Authorities of those medical establishments also hailed the allocation of 35,000 crore for Covid-19 vaccine.(AFP)

The healthcare sector in Kolkata on Monday welcomed the Union budget saying that an outlay of 2.24 lakh crore, an increase of 137 per cent from the previous year, will augur well for the healthcare sector.

Authorities of those medical establishments also hailed the allocation of 35,000 crore for Covid-19 vaccine.

"In this year's budget, we see a significant rise in budgetary allocations for healthcare, particularly under the Atmanirbhar Bharat project," President of the Association of Hospitals of Eastern India, Rupak Barua, said.

Significant allocations have also been made in the development of primary healthcare infrastructure, R&D in disease identification, and for Covid-19 vaccination, said Barua, also Group CEO of the AMRI Hospitals.

Dr Simmardeep Gill, COO of the city-based CK Birla Hospitals, said, "I acknowledge and appreciate the endeavour of the government by making provisions of an outlay of 2.24 lakh crore in the budget exclusively towards healthcare, which represents an increase of about 137 per cent from last year."

The allocation of 35,000 crore for Covid-19 vaccines was much needed as it is the need of the hour, Director of SIRO Clinpharm Akahy Daftary said.

SIRO Clinpharm provides clinical research services to health care companies.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
budget 2021-22 kolkata healthcare sector
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP