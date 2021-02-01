IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Budget / Budget marginally raises spending for the ‘agriculture and allied activities’ sector by 2%
Nirmala Sitharaman, India's finance minister (centre) with Anurag Thakur, India's finance and corporate affairs minister (left). (Bloomberg)
Nirmala Sitharaman, India's finance minister (centre) with Anurag Thakur, India's finance and corporate affairs minister (left). (Bloomberg)
budget

Budget marginally raises spending for the ‘agriculture and allied activities’ sector by 2%

The amount set aside for the agriculture sector for the next financial year is 4% short of the 154,775 crore initially allocated (budget estimates) in the 2020-21 budget
READ FULL STORY
By Zia Haq
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 08:46 PM IST

The Union Budget marginally raised spending for the “agriculture and allied activities” sector by 2% for the fiscal 2021-22, numbers in budget documents showed on Monday as finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a new cess to fund farm modernisation, steps that come amid a widespread agitation by farm unions against a set of pro-reform farm laws.

Total money set aside for a sector that employs half of all Indians stood at 148,301 crore for 2021-22 , up from 145,355 crore spent in 2020-21 (revised estimates), a hike of 2,946 crore.

The amount set aside for the sector for the next financial year is 4% short of the 154,775 crore initially allocated (budget estimates) in the 2020-21 budget.

Also Read: Only concerned about having farm laws repealed, budget does not matter: Farmers

The figures also revealed the government was able to spend 6% less in agriculture in the current fiscal than it had originally planned to ( 145,355 of actual projected spending against initial budgetary provisions of 154,775).

The finance minister on Monday proposed an “Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess” “on a small number of items”, saying there was an “immediate need to improve agricultural infrastructure”. This cess “will ensure enhanced remuneration for our farmers”, she said.

Agriculture is the only sector that has clocked positive growth despite the pandemic, growing 3.4% both in quarter 1 and quarter 2 of 2020-21, and cushioning the economy. In contrast, India’s overall economy shrank 24% and 7.7% in the two respective quarters.

Directionally, the budget appeared to continue a focus on farm modernisation through funding of an Agriculture Infrastructure Fund announced by the Modi government last year as part of the first Aatmanirbhar (self-reliance) stimulus tranche. The fund would also be used to modernise regulated markets known as agriculture produce marketing committees (APMC).

Sitharaman had announced the 1 lakh crore fund, for which the budget has levied the new cess, to offer medium-to-long term debt financing for investment in farm projects.

“The budget announcement for the agriculture sector (has) maintained the reform momentum but lacked coverage of wider issues of the sector. Announcements such as extension of farm credit provision to farmers, commodity expansion to Operation Green and extension of the agriculture infrastructure fund to APMC did hit the target,” said Ajay Kakra, leader of food and agriculture at PwC India.

The agriculture ministry has got a 5.63% budget allocation raise, standing at 131,531 crore for 2021-22. Half of it would be spent on the flagship PM-KISAN, a cash transfer scheme for cultivators, for which nearly 65,000 crore has been set aside. For the 2020-21 fiscal, the ministry’s revised budget is estimated to be 124,519 crore, according to the budget documents.

Some economists argued the total allocation was dismal, given the potential of the sector at beating back the pandemic. “The resolve of doubling farmers income again showed a lack of allocations and the required policy shifts,” said Sudhir Panwar, a former member of the erstwhile UP Planning Commission.

To benefit domestic growers, the budget raised customs duty on cotton from zero to 10% and on raw silk and silk yarn from 10% to 15%. The government would be withdrawing end-use based concession on denatured ethyl alcohol and rates were being uniformly calibrated to 15% on items like maize bran, rice bran oil cake, and animal feed additives, the budget stated.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
The government on Monday announced slashing of import duties on a number of steel items to provide relief to MSMEs(HT_PRINT)
The government on Monday announced slashing of import duties on a number of steel items to provide relief to MSMEs(HT_PRINT)
budget

Union budget opens floodgates for Chinese stainless-steel imports

PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:40 PM IST
  • "This is a big unintentional gift to Chinese companies and will severely hit the domestic stainless-steel industry, which has been in financial stress for more than a decade." the Indian Stainless Steel Development Association (ISSDA) said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The revised estimates for FY 20-21 had gone up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.97 lakh crore as the government rolled out two stimulus packages to provide jobs and social security during an unprecedented health emergency. (AFP)
The revised estimates for FY 20-21 had gone up to 1.97 lakh crore as the government rolled out two stimulus packages to provide jobs and social security during an unprecedented health emergency. (AFP)
budget

Rural budget gets 10% hike, livelihood scheme gets 48% jump in fund

By Saubhadra Chatterji
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:30 PM IST
The budget allocation for the rural development ministry has been hiked to 1.32 lakh crore for FY21-22 from 1.20 lakh crore in FY 20-21
READ FULL STORY
Close
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the post-budget press conference at National Media Centre in New Delhi, (PTI)
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the post-budget press conference at National Media Centre in New Delhi, (PTI)
budget

Budget 2021: Sitharaman quotes Tagore, talks of cricket to drive her point home

By Sunetra Choudhury | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:28 PM IST
  • While ancient Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar seems to be a personal favourite with Sitharaman, she quoted Tagore while referring to India emerging from the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is during the presentation of Union Budget 2021-22 by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo/ LSTV Grab)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is during the presentation of Union Budget 2021-22 by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo/ LSTV Grab)
budget

China, crony capitalism figure in Rahul Gandhi’s criticism of Union Budget

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:31 PM IST
The Congress party said the budget was a case of "wrong diagnosis and prescription" and that Sitharaman could have been "brave" by extending help to the poor, but chose to be "timid".
READ FULL STORY
Close
The industry body also raised concerns over the increase in customs duty on certain imported vehicle components, saying it could lead to increase in production cost of automobiles(Reuters file photo)
The industry body also raised concerns over the increase in customs duty on certain imported vehicle components, saying it could lead to increase in production cost of automobiles(Reuters file photo)
budget

Budget 2021: Fitness test of old vehicles should take place at earlier intervals

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:09 PM IST
  • "While SIAM awaits the details of the vehicle scrappage scheme, it hopes and requests that fitness testing and certification should be much earlier and at frequent intervals to ensure safety, environment friendliness and fuel saving," SIAM President Kenichi Ayukawa said in a statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People watch finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting Union Budget 2021-21 on television sets, at an electronics store in Prayagraj on Monday. (PTI)
People watch finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting Union Budget 2021-21 on television sets, at an electronics store in Prayagraj on Monday. (PTI)
budget

India’s $500 billion budget to spur growth leaves little for the poor

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:13 PM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday unveiled a national budget that will cause the fiscal deficit to balloon to a much higher-than-expected 9.5% in the current year ending March on the added expenditures.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nirmala Sitharaman, India's finance minister. (Bloomberg)
Nirmala Sitharaman, India's finance minister. (Bloomberg)
budget

Budget: RSS offshoots frown at increased FDI and disinvestment

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 08:59 PM IST
While it welcomed the modification in the company law that will facilitate in the easy compliance for all small companies, the LUB pointed out that its demand for reduction in the tax rates for partnership firms has not been met
READ FULL STORY
Close
A sales target of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 crore for mobile sector PLI companies has been set for 2021-22 alone.(Reuters)
A sales target of 10,000 crore for mobile sector PLI companies has been set for 2021-22 alone.(Reuters)
budget

Govt expects Rs18,000 crore investment in electronics sector

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 08:54 PM IST
The government has set a target of getting "incremental investment by mobile companies and electronics manufacturing units approved under the PLI scheme" of 1,000 crore and expects one lakh people to be employed by the approved companies till FY 2021-22.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the budget session of Parliament at Parliament House in New Delhi. (PTI)
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the budget session of Parliament at Parliament House in New Delhi. (PTI)
budget

Union Budget: 2 PSU banks, 1 insurance firm to be privatised, LIC IPO this year

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 08:34 PM IST
This entire plan is part of the government disinvestment programme. The government budgeted 1.75 lakh crore from stake sale in public sector companies and financial institutions in the fiscal year 2021-22.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Captain Amarinder Singh(HT_PRINT)
Captain Amarinder Singh(HT_PRINT)
budget

'Budget's focus on poll-bound states': Amarinder Singh slams Centre

Written by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 08:32 PM IST
Claiming that the Budget was “reflective of the BJP-led central government's total apathy towards the common man, the middle class and farmers”, the Punjab CM said that it was part of Centre’s efforts to sideline non-BJP ruled states.
READ FULL STORY
Close
At the Singhu Border, most farmers were rather clueless about the budget, saying they were "unable to access the internet" at the protest site so couldn't get to know the details.(ANI Photo)
At the Singhu Border, most farmers were rather clueless about the budget, saying they were "unable to access the internet" at the protest site so couldn't get to know the details.(ANI Photo)
budget

Only concerned about having farm laws repealed, budget does not matter: Farmers

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 08:07 PM IST
Randhir Singh, 48, from Kaithal district of Haryana, who has been camping at the Singhu border since December, said, "Our only goal right now is to see the three laws repealed. Union budget is not of immediate concern to us."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Biocon’s Kiran Mazumdar Shaw also praised the budget for its healthcare and infrastructure spending.(PTI file photo)
Biocon’s Kiran Mazumdar Shaw also praised the budget for its healthcare and infrastructure spending.(PTI file photo)
budget

From Anand Mahindra to Harsh Goenka: How industry leaders reacted to Budget 2021

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:48 PM IST
The industry leaders appreciated the finance minister’s focus on the various sectors of the economy, which has been battered the coronavirus pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressing a post budget press conference, in New Delhi. (ANI)
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressing a post budget press conference, in New Delhi. (ANI)
budget

1.1 crore for railways, allocation for education slashed by 6.13%

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:11 PM IST
Here's a look at the ministry wise allocations in the Union Budget 2021
READ FULL STORY
Close
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
budget

Madhya CM lauds Budget 2021, for Congress, it is a 'disappointment'

By HT Correspondent, Bhopal
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:07 PM IST
  • State Congress Committee president and former CM Kamal Nath said the budget had nothing exciting to boost the economy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP