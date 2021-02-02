IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Budget / New institution for financing National Infrastructure Pipeline
budget

New institution for financing National Infrastructure Pipeline

“The proposed DFI will have a lending portfolio of at least ₹5 lakh crore in three years’ time,” Sitharaman said, announcing that the government had allocated a sum of ₹20,000 crore to capitalise this institution.
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 04:16 AM IST
A finance ministry official said that apart from funding new projects, such an institution could also help revive stalled projects worth at least 10 lakh crore.(PTI)

The Union government will set up a Development Finance Institution (DFI) for the long-term financing of its ambitious 111 lakh crore National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP), finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday while presenting the Union Budget in Parliament.

“The proposed DFI will have a lending portfolio of at least 5 lakh crore in three years’ time,” Sitharaman said, announcing that the government had allocated a sum of 20,000 crore to capitalise this institution.

“Infrastructure needs long-term debt financing. A professionally managed Development Financial Institution is necessary to act as a provider, enabler and catalyst for infrastructure financing. Accordingly, I shall introduce a Bill to set up a DFI,” she said in the budget speech.

Also read: Self-reliance is at the heart of budget exercise, says PM Modi

The government has already announced its ambitious 111 lakh crore NIP, which will require debt financing of at least 60-70 lakh crore in the next four-five years.HT reported on January 19 that the creation of a DFI was likely for this purpose in Budget 2021-22.

“The National Infrastructure Pipeline, which I announced in December 2019, is the first-of-its-kind, whole-of-government exercise ever undertaken by the Government of India. NIP was launched with 6,835 projects; the project pipeline has now expanded to 7,400 projects. Around 217 projects worth 1.10 lakh crores under key infrastructure Ministries have been completed,” Sitharaman said.

A finance ministry official who asked not to be named said that apart from funding new projects, such an institution could also help revive stalled projects worth at least 10 lakh crore

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
union budget of india budget 2021-22 national infrastructure pipeline nirmala sitharaman
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP