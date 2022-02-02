Railways gets 2.38 lakh crore, 400 new high-speed trains

The Indian Railways will introduce 400 Vande Bharat high-speed trains and build 100 PM GatiShakti cargo terminals in the next three years, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in her Budget speech in Parliament on Tuesday. The national transporter will also build upon the concept of “One Station, One Product” that will help develop efficient logistics for farmers, agri-enterprises and local businesses, the finance minister said.

“The One Station One Product concept had been brought in with an aim to help local business and supply chains,” Sitharaman said. The cargo terminals will be built for multimodal logistics, she said.

The railways have been alloted ₹2.38 lakh crore for capital spending in 2022-23. It has been set a target of ₹2.15 lakh crore capital expenditure last year, which it will be able to meet, according to Budget documents.

This, 2,000 km of rail network will be brought under Kavach, an indigenously developed anti-collision system to prevent accidents that will help the railways achieve its goal of zero accidents.

Kavach is SIL4 (safety integrity level) certified, which means there will be a probability of a single error in 10,000 years, railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Tuesday.

“Railways will introduce new products and services for small farmers and small enterprises. #AatmaNirbharBharatKaBudget,” Vaishnaw tweeted after the Budget was presented in the afternoon. “Integration of posts and railways will bring better logistics solutions for people living in remote areas. #AatmaNirbharBharatKaBudget.”