Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Budget / Telecom sector gets 5G boost; Centre to infuse 44k crore into BSNL
budget

Telecom sector gets 5G boost; Centre to infuse 44k crore into BSNL

Experts said that continued emphasis on the importance of mobile connectivity and broadband for economic development, especially in rural India, will further boost telecom and associated sectors.
Experts said that continued emphasis on the importance of mobile connectivity and broadband for economic development, especially in rural India, will further boost telecom and associated sectors. (Livemint)
Published on Feb 02, 2022 07:32 AM IST
ByGulveen Aulakh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

India’s telecom sector will get a boost from the Budget, with an emphasis on launching 5G services and spectrum auctions in the upcoming financial year besides a performance-linked incentive scheme for 5G design-led initiatives planned for FY22-23.

The government will also infuse 44,741 crore in Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) as capital for 4G spectrum, technology upgrades and restructuring, even as it expects lower revenue from the telecom sector in FY23 at 52,806.36 crore from licence fees and spectrum charges versus the 71,959 crore that it expected to earn in FY22.

Experts said that continued emphasis on the importance of mobile connectivity and broadband for economic development, especially in rural India, will further boost telecom and associated sectors. Additionally, the focus on 5G auctions and rollout will help India catch up with countries that have launched 5G, with nearly 200 telcos in 78 countries having already launched such services.

“The Budget announcement has given a much-needed push for 5G acceleration,” said Prashant Singhal, TMT emerging markets leader at EY.

RELATED STORIES

“Telecommunication in general, and 5G technology in particular, can enable growth and offer job opportunities. Required spectrum auctions will be conducted in 2022 to facilitate the rollout of 5G mobile services within 2022-23 by private telecom providers,” finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech on Tuesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
budget 2022
TRENDING TOPICS
Budget
Union budget 2022
Economic Survey
Sensex
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Omicron
UP Election
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP