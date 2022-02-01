Union Budget 2022 LIVE: All eyes on Nirmala Sitharaman's 4th Budget

Union Budget 2022 LIVE: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday will be presenting her fourth Union Budget in Parliament. This will be the second paperless budget in view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic situation. On Monday, Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Economic Survey which pegged the GDP growth at an optimistic 8 to 8.5%. The economy is well placed to meet the future challenges on the back of widespread vaccine coverage, supply-side reforms and easing of regulation, the survey said. According to the Economic Survey, India will remain the world's fastest-growing economy in the coming fiscal year 2022-23.