‘Thank FM for…’: Congress swipe at Sitharaman over 'most capitalist' budget speech

Congress leader and former Union minister P Chidambaram termed the budget speech by Nirmala Sitharaman as the “most capitalist budget to be ever read” by a finance minister. Taking a swipe at the Union finance minister, Chidambaram thanked Sitharaman for “remembering that there are poor people” in the country as the word ‘poor’ occurs only twice, in paragraph 6, of the budget speech. He asserted that the people of this country will reject the “capitalist budget”.

“Today's budget speech was the most capitalist speech to be ever read by a finance minister. The word 'poor' occurs only twice in para 6 and we thank the finance minister for remembering that there are poor people in this country,” the senior Congress leader said.

Presenting the budget in the parliament, Sitharaman said that the government aims to attain the vision set out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India at its 100 years of independence. She stressed that the vision will be attained by achieving certain goals during the ‘Amrit Kaal’, the 25-year-long leadup to India’s 100 years of independence. She said the budget seeks to lay the foundation and give a blueprint to steer the economy over the 'Amrit Kaal'.

"Its fundamental tenets, which included transparency of financial statement and fiscal position, reflect the government’s intent, strengths, and challenges. This continues to guide us," she added.

Chidambaram expressed shock that the government was outlining a plan for the next 25 years when the country require urgent measures.

“I was astonished, shocked that the finance minister was outlining a plan for the next 25 years. The government seems to believe that the present does not need any attention and the public can be asked to wait patiently until 'Amrit Kaal' dawns. This is mocking the people of India,” Chidambaram told the media briefing.