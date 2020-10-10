e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 10, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Agri exports rise 43.4% in April-September: Govt

Agri exports rise 43.4% in April-September: Govt

Positive growth was recorded in export of groundnut (35 per cent), refined sugar (104 per cent), wheat (206 per cent), basmati rice (13 per cent) and non-basmati rice (105 per cent) during the April-September of this fiscal from over the year-ago, the agriculture ministry said.

business Updated: Oct 10, 2020 21:51 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
New Delhi
The agriculture ministry has also prepared a comprehensive action plan towards promotion of agri trade.
The agriculture ministry has also prepared a comprehensive action plan towards promotion of agri trade.(HT File Photo )
         

Exports of agri-commodities rose by 43.4 per cent to Rs 53,626.6 crore in the first half of the current fiscal notwithstanding the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, the Union agriculture ministry said on Saturday.

Farm exports stood at Rs 37,397.3 crore during the April-September period of the 2019-20 fiscal, it said. In September 2020, agri exports rose by 81.7 per cent to Rs 9,296 crore from Rs 5,114 crore in September 2019.

“The consistent and concerted efforts of the government to boost agricultural exports are bearing fruit as despite of the on-going COVID-19 crisis, the export of essential agri commodities for the cumulative period of April-September, 2020 has increased by 43.4 per cent to Rs 53,626.6 crore,” the ministry said in a statement.

Positive growth was recorded in export of groundnut (35 per cent), refined sugar (104 per cent), wheat (206 per cent), basmati rice (13 per cent) and non-basmati rice (105 per cent) during the April-September of this fiscal from over the year-ago, it said.

Furthermore, balance of trade during April-September 2020 was significantly positive at Rs 9,002 crore as against trade deficit of Rs 2,133 crore in the said period, it added.

To boost agri exports, the government announced Agriculture Export Policy, 2018 which inter-alia provides for cluster-based approach for export-centric farming of cash crops like fruits, vegetables, spices, etc. whereby clusters for specific agri products are identified across the country and focused interventions are carried out in these clusters.

Eight Export Promotion Forums (EPFs) have been set up under the aegis of agri-export promotion body APEDA to boost export of agriculture/ horticulture products. The EPFs are created on banana, grapes, mango, pomegranate, onion, dairy, rice basmati and rice non-basmati.

The EPF are making concerted efforts to identify, document particulars of, and reach out to stakeholders across the entire production/ supply chain of export for increasing these exports significantly to the global market, through various interventions, it said.

That apart, the government has also announced Agri-Infra Fund of Rs 1 lakh crore to improve agri business environment which will promote agri exports in due course, the ministry said.

Besides, the agriculture ministry has also prepared a comprehensive action plan towards promotion of agri trade i.e to boost agri export with emphasis on value addition and a detailed action plan for import substitution, the statement added.

tags
top news
Hathras gang rape case to be probed by CBI, Centre issues notification
Hathras gang rape case to be probed by CBI, Centre issues notification
Karauli priest’s family, villagers end protest after compensation assurance
Karauli priest’s family, villagers end protest after compensation assurance
PM Modi, Amit Shah at BJP CEC meet to decide candidates for Bihar polls
PM Modi, Amit Shah at BJP CEC meet to decide candidates for Bihar polls
‘Afghan leadership won’t have concerns if India engages with Taliban’: Abdullah Abdullah
‘Afghan leadership won’t have concerns if India engages with Taliban’: Abdullah Abdullah
CSK vs RCB Live: RCB bowlers keep Rayudu in shackles
CSK vs RCB Live: RCB bowlers keep Rayudu in shackles
Taiwan urges China to ‘never seek hegemony’ and ease tensions
Taiwan urges China to ‘never seek hegemony’ and ease tensions
Ex-constable in Bihar gets lucky with BJP ticket on seat eyed by former DGP
Ex-constable in Bihar gets lucky with BJP ticket on seat eyed by former DGP
Ladakh: IAF’s C-17 Globemaster carries supplies, Chinook helicopter’s sortie
Ladakh: IAF’s C-17 Globemaster carries supplies, Chinook helicopter’s sortie
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In