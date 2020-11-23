e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 23, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Alibaba CEO says China’s draft anti-monopoly rules ‘timely and necessary’

Alibaba CEO says China’s draft anti-monopoly rules ‘timely and necessary’

Alibaba’s e-commerce marketplaces and payment services are also expected to face greater oversight under the draft rules published on Nov. 10 by China’s market regulator, which said it wanted to prevent platforms from dominating the market or from adopting methods aimed at blocking fair competition.

business Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 09:58 IST
Reuters | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Reuters | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Wuzhen, China
Alibaba Group CEO Daniel Zhang (Zhang Yong) at the World Internet Conference (WIC) in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, China, November 23, 2020.
Alibaba Group CEO Daniel Zhang (Zhang Yong) at the World Internet Conference (WIC) in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, China, November 23, 2020.(Reuters Photo )
         

China’s move to draft rules aimed at preventing monopolistic behaviour by internet platforms is “timely and necessary”, Alibaba Group CEO Daniel Zhang said on Monday.

Speaking at the World Internet Conference, Zhang said Chinese internet companies have moved to the forefront of the global industry with the help of government policies, but regulations need to evolve.

The industry’s “development and government supervision is a relationship that promotes and relies on each other, so that platform enterprises cannot only develop well themselves, but also serve the sustainable and healthy development of the whole society,” he said.

The annual event from Nov. 23-24 organised by the Cyberspace Administration of China takes place as the country’s internet giants including Alibaba, Tencent Holdings and Meituan face increasing government scrutiny.

Earlier this month the planned $37 billion share market listing of Alibaba affiliate Ant Group was suspended after regulators warned its lucrative online lending business faced tighter scrutiny.

Alibaba’s e-commerce marketplaces and payment services are also expected to face greater oversight under the draft rules published on Nov. 10 by China’s market regulator, which said it wanted to prevent platforms from dominating the market or from adopting methods aimed at blocking fair competition.

Zhang is one of the few Chinese technology chiefs to appear publicly at the event after it was scaled down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Other chief executives such as Qualcomm Inc’s Steve Mollenkopf delivered remarks via video.

tags
top news
India’s Covid-19 fatality rate drops to 1.46%; Govt targets bringing it down to 1%
India’s Covid-19 fatality rate drops to 1.46%; Govt targets bringing it down to 1%
200-metre tunnel used by Jaish terrorists to sneak into India nails Pak role
200-metre tunnel used by Jaish terrorists to sneak into India nails Pak role
Season’s first cyclonic storm to cross Tamil Nadu coast on November 25 afternoon
Season’s first cyclonic storm to cross Tamil Nadu coast on November 25 afternoon
‘Karachi will be a part of India one day’: Fadnavis on Bandra sweet shop row
‘Karachi will be a part of India one day’: Fadnavis on Bandra sweet shop row
Bharti Singh, husband Harsh’s bail hearing likely to be delayed
Bharti Singh, husband Harsh’s bail hearing likely to be delayed
44,059 new infections in last 24 hours, 2.5% drop from yesterday
44,059 new infections in last 24 hours, 2.5% drop from yesterday
Mercury drops further over NW India as icy winds from Western Himalayas hit plains
Mercury drops further over NW India as icy winds from Western Himalayas hit plains
How RSS adjusted to Vajpayee-Kaul partnership | On The Record
How RSS adjusted to Vajpayee-Kaul partnership | On The Record
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In