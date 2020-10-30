Amazon ‘Gifting Happiness Day’ sale: Here’s all you need to know

business

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 11:11 IST

Even as Amazon’s ‘Great Indian Festival’ sale continues, the e-retail giant on Thursday announced its ‘Gifting Happiness Days’ sale as a part of its month-long festive celebrations. The ‘Gifting Happiness Day’ sale went live on Thursday and will continue till November 4.

The Amazon ‘Great Indian Festival,’ which had started on October 17, and will go on for a month.

Read: Amazon Great Indian Festival versus Flipkart Big Billion Days

Here’s all you need to know about Amazon’s ‘Gifting Happiness Day’ sale:

1. Amazon has revamped its Gifting Store. Now, customers can add gift wrap and include a personal message that is delivered digitally and in print before they check out.

2. The company has also announced a slew of bank offers to help its customers save big. For example, there’s a 10% discount on Citibank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank and RuPay debit and credit cards, as well as EMI transactions.

3. A 10% discount can also be availed by Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users. Also, with Amazon Pay, customers can win daily shopping rewards worth Rs 500 on Diwali shopping using Amazon Pay UPI.

4. As part of this sale, a yearlong Amazon Prime subscription, which usually costs Rs 999, can be purchased at Rs 150 less.

5. Various offers of the sale include up to 40% off on mobiles and accessories. As on Friday, the OnePlus 7T can be purchased at a discount of 5%, for Rs 37,999. Meanwhile, an OPPO A52 smartphone is available at a discount of 30%, for Rs 13,990.

6. There’s a discount of 60% on electronic accessories and that of 80% on home and kitchen appliances. Clothing, footwear, bags etc. can be purchased at under Rs 599.