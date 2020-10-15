e-paper
Amazon Great Indian Festival versus Flipkart Big Billion Days: All you need to know

Amazon Great Indian Festival versus Flipkart Big Billion Days: All you need to know

Flipkart will offer additional discounts on purchases made through SBI cards. HDFC card holders will get a 10 per cent instant discount on Amazon.

business Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 23:37 IST
Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime members can access Amazon Great Indian Festival sale offers from on October 16.
With Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days coinciding, it will be a clash of titans in the e-commerce sector from tomorrow. Huge discounts are on offer on mobile phones, tablets, laptops, home accessories etc.

Here is everything you need to know about the two mega online sales

How long the sales will be on

Amazon Great Indian festival sale starts from Octobet 17 at 12am. The festival is expected to go on for a month. Prime members will, however, get the benefit of early access on Octobe 16. Flipkart Big Billion Days starts from October 16, 12am. Flipkart plus members got early access on October 15. Flipkart’s mega sale will go on till October 21.

Special bank offers

While both the e-commerce giants are offering huge discount on products, there are tie-ups with banks for which the customers will get additional benefits if they use specific bank debit/credit cards. For example, Flipkart will offer additional discounts on purchases made through SBI cards. HDFC card holders will get a 10 per cent instant discount on Amazon.

Cashback, exchange, no-cost EMI

There will be exchange offers, cash back offers and no-cost EMI options on specific products. Paytm users and Amazon Pay Later users will also get discounts on specific products.

