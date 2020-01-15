e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020
Home / Business News / ‘Amazon to invest $1 bn in digitising small businesses in India’: Jeff Bezos

‘Amazon to invest $1 bn in digitising small businesses in India’: Jeff Bezos

Speaking at a company event in New Delhi, Jeff Bezos also said he feels the 21st century is ‘going to be the Indian century.’ Amazon has committed $5.5 billion in India investments and sees the country as a key growth market.

business Updated: Jan 15, 2020 12:30 IST
Reuters
Reuters
New Delhi
Jeff Bezos, founder and chief executive officer of Amazon.com Inc.
Jeff Bezos, founder and chief executive officer of Amazon.com Inc.(Bloomberg via Getty Images)
         

Amazon.com Inc will invest $1 billion in digitising small- and medium-businesses in India and expects to export $10 billion worth of India-made goods by 2025, its founder Jeff Bezos said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a company event in New Delhi, Bezos also said he feels the 21st century is “going to be the Indian century.”

“The dynamism, the energy ... the growth. This country has something special and it’s a democracy,” Bezos said.

Amazon has committed $5.5 billion in India investments and sees the country as a key growth market.

Bezos’ visit, however, is likely to be marred by protests across India from small business owners who allege Amazon is driving them out of business by offering sharply discounted products and favouring select big sellers on its platform. The company denies the allegations.

tags
top news
‘Not India’s way to be disruptionist power’: Jaishankar at Raisina Dialogue
‘Not India’s way to be disruptionist power’: Jaishankar at Raisina Dialogue
‘Abrogation of Article 370 a historic step,’ says Army chief
‘Abrogation of Article 370 a historic step,’ says Army chief
Will implement Justice Dhingra report on anti-Sikh riots, Centre tells SC
Will implement Justice Dhingra report on anti-Sikh riots, Centre tells SC
‘If India continue with this...’: Manjrekar cautions India after defeat
‘If India continue with this...’: Manjrekar cautions India after defeat
‘India humiliated, Virat Kohli cannot come in the 28th over’
‘India humiliated, Virat Kohli cannot come in the 28th over’
‘Amazon to invest $1 bn in digitising small businesses in India’: Jeff Bezos
‘Amazon to invest $1 bn in digitising small businesses in India’: Jeff Bezos
‘Will resign’: Yediyurappa after Lingayat seer seeks cabinet berth for MLA
‘Will resign’: Yediyurappa after Lingayat seer seeks cabinet berth for MLA
Watch: Bengaluru civic body’s unique initiative to curb public urination
Watch: Bengaluru civic body’s unique initiative to curb public urination
trending topics
Army Day QuotesIndian Army Day 2020Gangubai Kathiawadi first lookYediyurappaBollywood Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020 WishesAmitabh BachchanPongal RecipesNABARD Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Business News