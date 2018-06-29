 At Rs 3.45 trillion, India’s April-May fiscal deficit at 55.3% of full-year target | business news | Hindustan Times
At Rs 3.45 trillion, India’s April-May fiscal deficit at 55.3% of full-year target

The government expects to trim the deficit to 3.3% of GDP in this fiscal year, after meeting an upwardly revised fiscal deficit target of 3.5% of GDP in 2017-18.

business Updated: Jun 29, 2018 17:31 IST
Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi
Net tax receipts in the first two months of 2018-19 fiscal year that ends next March were Rs1.02 trillion government data showed.
Net tax receipts in the first two months of 2018-19 fiscal year that ends next March were Rs1.02 trillion government data showed.(Bloomberg)

India reported on Friday a fiscal deficit of Rs 3.45 trillion ($50.37 billion) during the April-May period, or 55.3% of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year compared with 68.3% a year ago.

India expects to trim the deficit to 3.3% of GDP in this fiscal year, after meeting an upwardly revised fiscal deficit target of 3.5% of GDP in 2017-18.

