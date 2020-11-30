e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 30, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Bank holidays in December. Check list here

Bank holidays in December. Check list here

Holidays declared by the central government are applicable to all public and private sector banks. However, regional holidays are decided by the respective state governments.

business Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 17:09 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Offices of Bank of India , Punjab National Bank, State Bank of Bikaner & Jaipur and State Bank of India are seen in New Delhi.
Offices of Bank of India , Punjab National Bank, State Bank of Bikaner & Jaipur and State Bank of India are seen in New Delhi.(Pradeep Gaur/ Mint Photo)
         

There are more than 10 days in December when banks will remain closed, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). However, these holidays may vary in different states and will also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states. Holidays declared by the central government are applicable to all public and private sector banks. However, regional holidays are decided by the respective state governments.

Banks will not operate on the second and the fourth Saturday of the month of December and all of them will be closed on Sundays as usual.

Here is the list of bank holidays in the month of December:

December 1 - Elections to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation 1

December 3 - Kanakadasa Jayanthi/Feast of St Francis Xavier

December 12- The 145th death anniversary of Garo tribe leader Pa-Togan Nengminza Sangma

December 17 - Losoong/Namsoong in Sikkim

December 18 - Death anniversary of Khasi poet U SoSo Tham/Losoong/Namsoong

December 19 - Goa Liberation Day

December 24 - Christmas

December 25- Christmas

December 26- Christmas festival

December 30 - Death anniversary of U Kiang Nangbah, a freedom fighter from Meghalaya

December 31 - Year’s Eve

tags
top news
Delhi government caps price of RT-PCR test by private labs at Rs 800
Delhi government caps price of RT-PCR test by private labs at Rs 800
In Varanasi, PM Modi hails work done by Yogi govt, says UP now known as ‘Express Pradesh’
In Varanasi, PM Modi hails work done by Yogi govt, says UP now known as ‘Express Pradesh’
SCO meet: India launches thinly veiled attack on Pakistan over terrorism
SCO meet: India launches thinly veiled attack on Pakistan over terrorism
India seeks answers on Ladakh peace plan. It is a make-or-break question
India seeks answers on Ladakh peace plan. It is a make-or-break question
Moderna to seek US, EU emergency authorization Monday after Covid-19 vaccine 94.1% effective
Moderna to seek US, EU emergency authorization Monday after Covid-19 vaccine 94.1% effective
LIVE: Health minister urgers farmers to follow Covid appropriate behaviour
LIVE: Health minister urgers farmers to follow Covid appropriate behaviour
Nepal ties with India are warming up. China could complicate the situation
Nepal ties with India are warming up. China could complicate the situation
‘Chinese govt should be ashamed’: Australian PM hits out over ‘repugnant’ tweet
‘Chinese govt should be ashamed’: Australian PM hits out over ‘repugnant’ tweet
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In