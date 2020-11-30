Bank holidays in December. Check list here

business

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 17:09 IST

There are more than 10 days in December when banks will remain closed, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). However, these holidays may vary in different states and will also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states. Holidays declared by the central government are applicable to all public and private sector banks. However, regional holidays are decided by the respective state governments.

Banks will not operate on the second and the fourth Saturday of the month of December and all of them will be closed on Sundays as usual.

Here is the list of bank holidays in the month of December:

December 1 - Elections to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation 1

December 3 - Kanakadasa Jayanthi/Feast of St Francis Xavier

December 12- The 145th death anniversary of Garo tribe leader Pa-Togan Nengminza Sangma

December 17 - Losoong/Namsoong in Sikkim

December 18 - Death anniversary of Khasi poet U SoSo Tham/Losoong/Namsoong

December 19 - Goa Liberation Day

December 24 - Christmas

December 25- Christmas

December 26- Christmas festival

December 30 - Death anniversary of U Kiang Nangbah, a freedom fighter from Meghalaya

December 31 - Year’s Eve