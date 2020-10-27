e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 27, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Bharti Airtel posts highest-ever quarterly revenue on higher tariffs, data usage

Bharti Airtel posts highest-ever quarterly revenue on higher tariffs, data usage

Indian telecom operators, grappling with low tariffs due to a price war that ensued after Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio entered the space, hiked prices last year as they were ordered to pay 920 billion rupees ($12.44 billion) in dues to the government.

business Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 16:57 IST
Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Bengaluru
Average revenue per user at India’s second largest telecom operator rose to 162 rupees for the quarter, from 128 rupees a year earlier.
Average revenue per user at India’s second largest telecom operator rose to 162 rupees for the quarter, from 128 rupees a year earlier.(Mint)
         

Indian telecom operator Bharti Airtel Ltd reported its highest ever quarterly consolidated revenue on Tuesday, driven by higher tariffs and a rise in data usage from a coronavirus-fuelled shift to remote working.

Indian telecom operators, grappling with low tariffs due to a price war that ensued after Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio entered the space, hiked prices last year as they were ordered to pay 920 billion rupees ($12.44 billion) in dues to the government.

That helped the company’s quarterly consolidated revenue rise 22% to 257.85 billion rupees.

Average revenue per user at India’s second largest telecom operator rose to 162 rupees for the quarter, from 128 rupees a year earlier.

The company’s 4G data customers rose by 14.4 million to 152.7 million for the quarter ended Sept. 30.

Consolidated loss for the quarter ended Sept. 30 came in at 7.63 billion rupees, compared with a loss of 230.45 billion rupees a year earlier.

tags
top news
Covid-19: MHA extends guidelines for re-opening till November 30, most remain unchanged
Covid-19: MHA extends guidelines for re-opening till November 30, most remain unchanged
US stands with India, says Mike Pompeo; cites killing of Indian soldiers in Galwan
US stands with India, says Mike Pompeo; cites killing of Indian soldiers in Galwan
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakraborty opposes sisters’ petition to quash FIR
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakraborty opposes sisters’ petition to quash FIR
‘Corruption hurts development’: PM Modi calls for transparent admin process
‘Corruption hurts development’: PM Modi calls for transparent admin process
As Pompeo visits India, a warning from China against ‘sowing discord’
As Pompeo visits India, a warning from China against ‘sowing discord’
Significant move, says Rajnath Singh as India signs defence pact, BECA with US
Significant move, says Rajnath Singh as India signs defence pact, BECA with US
At NSA Doval’s meeting with Pompeo and Esper, focus on shared objectives
At NSA Doval’s meeting with Pompeo and Esper, focus on shared objectives
Explained: Why French President Macron is facing uproar over comment on Islam
Explained: Why French President Macron is facing uproar over comment on Islam
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Covid-19 vaccinePM SVANidhi SchemeBihar pollsIndia-US 2+2 dialogueHathras CasePakistan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In