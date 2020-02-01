e-paper
Home / Business News / Union Budget 2020: Sensex nosedives 980 points, gives up 40,000 level

Union Budget 2020: Sensex nosedives 980 points, gives up 40,000 level

business Updated: Feb 01, 2020 15:55 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
A view of the stock prices displayed on a digital screen outside BSE building in Mumbai.
A view of the stock prices displayed on a digital screen outside BSE building in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)
         

The BSE Sensex plummeted 980 points to sink below the 40,000-level in late afternoon trade on Saturday, tracking a massive sell-off in capital goods and financial stocks after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for 2020-21.

After a highly volatile session, the 30-share index sank to 39,805.61. Similarly, the 50-share NSE Nifty plunged 248.05 points to 11,714.05. ITC was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, tanking six per cent, followed by HDFC, L&T, SBI, ICICI Bank and ONGC.

On the other hand, TCS, HUL, Tech Mahindra and Infosys bucked the market trend to trade with gains.

