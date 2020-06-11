e-paper
Home / Business News / Covid pandemic: Goldman Sachs to start restaffing key US offices on June 22

Covid pandemic: Goldman Sachs to start restaffing key US offices on June 22

The Wall Street investment bank will bring back an initial group of employees on June 22 to offices in New York, Jersey City, Dallas and Salt Lake City, the company’s leaders told staff in a statement posted online Wednesday.

business Updated: Jun 11, 2020 07:07 IST
Bloomberg| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Eligible workers will be notified in advance, if they haven’t been already, and must complete a health questionnaire.
Eligible workers will be notified in advance, if they haven't been already, and must complete a health questionnaire.
         

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. plans to start the long-awaited return of its US workforce this month, following a strategy of incremental restaffing that it rolled out in locations abroad where the coronavirus pandemic has slowed.

The Wall Street investment bank will bring back an initial group of employees on June 22 to offices in New York, Jersey City, Dallas and Salt Lake City, the company’s leaders told staff in a statement posted online Wednesday. Eligible workers will be notified in advance, if they haven’t been already, and must complete a health questionnaire. The timing for other US offices remains uncertain.

“Rest assured, returning is entirely voluntary,” bosses including Chief Executive Officer David Solomon wrote in the memo. “Everyone is encouraged to adopt an approach that works for them and their own personal circumstances, which might make a return to office challenging at this time.”

Banks that enacted strict protocols in Asia, where the virus first hit and receded, have been reopening offices around the world gradually, hoping to avoid a resurgence of infections. Last month, New York-based Goldman invited some staff at locations in Europe to resume commutes.

The bank is inviting more people to come back to the office in London on Monday. And in Bengaluru, India, “we expect to review our return to office process toward the end of June,” the executives wrote. Employees who want to come back to the office soon but haven’t yet been invited may contact their managers, according to the statement.

Chinese air activity goes down, limited troop pullback effected
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in J-K’s Budgam
Delhi firm ties up with US company to work on Covid-19 vaccine candidate
Is India’s Covid-19 death rate higher than Italy’s?
70k rural roads, 5 million houses among job avenues for migrants
Loss of smell, taste may be added to Covid-19 test criteria
Covid update: India among 15 high-risk nations; 1918-like impact, warn studies
