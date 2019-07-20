Digital Marketing: Latest Way To Acquire Traffic And Drive Revenue For Your Business

It’s common knowledge by now that the internet has taken over the business landscape. For a business to survive in a space as vast as the internet, it’s vital that they can draw the right audience towards their brand. The most cost-effective method to attract the right audience is online promotion.

There are endless numbers of digital marketing tricks and tactics that can be used to increase a brand’s revenue. However, not all these tactics are created equal. Professional marketers have advanced strategies up their sleeves. These tactics are effective for helping businesses, small and big, boost their bottom line. Here are a few digital marketing tricks that can increase website traffic and drive an organization’s revenue.

Optimize Your Website

Setting up a website for the first time is a time-consuming process. When first creating a website, organizations spend a great deal of time designing the website to be user-friendly and responsive along with a beautiful layout and the right content.

However, only a few revisit their website once it’s launched. To ensure that your website attracts the target audience, it’s important that it is regularly updated and regular SEO audits are carried out. Why? Because web designs and SEO best practices change over time. To remain competitive, a website will need to be optimized based on the latest trends.

Search Engine Optimization is a part of digital marketing that covers a number of different tactics all the way from website design to blogging. A good website is easy to navigate and user-friendly. To get to the top in search results, it’s essential that the website is SEO optimized with trending keywords and phrases. Furthermore, the website must be well-formatted, and keywords must be placed strategically in different pages.

Promote Your Brand

There are various avenues for promotion in the world of digital marketing - paid search, social media advertising, and display advertising. These methods are great ways to build a brand, attract the right audience, and directing them to a website. Before you start investing in advertising, it’s essential that you identify a goal and create a strategy to reach said goal. For instance, the approach to drive more traffic to a website would be different than a plan to increase conversions. Lastly, it’s important to remember that each promotion channel has its own set of pros and cons; therefore, you must consider your objectives carefully before spending a penny.

Create Video Content

In the world of marketing, it’s essential to find new ways and methods for a brand to stand out. Video marketing isn’t new, but it certainly is the most powerful tool marketers have right now. Investing in video marketing comes with a lot of benefits, for instance:

Including a video on a landing page can increase conversions by 80%.

90% of customers also say videos help them make buying decisions.

54% of consumers want to see more video content from a brand or business they support.

(Source - HubSpot)

Apart from the statistics mentioned above, video marketing also positively affects social shares, SEO, credibility and trust. It’s easy to understand why videos are starting to dominate the digital landscape. The fact that video marketing can be conversational, actionable, and measurable makes it the perfect marketing tool.

With the number of businesses that are now online, it’s getting increasingly challenging to stay relevant in the market. Therefore, it’s essential that any organization takes the time to identify goals and the right digital marketing efforts that will help in reaching these goals. Once these factors are determined, it’s time to start making and implementing strategies that will lead to positive results. On the other hand, you could choose to consult with the right digital marketing agency who can amplify your results in the optimum budget.

(Vikram Kumar is Co-Founder, and Director of SRV Media and EaseBuzz)

First Published: Jul 20, 2019 09:39 IST