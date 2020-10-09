e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / E-invoicing is a major GST reform for ease of doing business: Finance Secretary

E-invoicing is a major GST reform for ease of doing business: Finance Secretary

E-invoicing is currently mandated for businesses having annual turnover more than Rs 500 crore. By January 1 next year, it will be available to taxpayers having a turnover more than Rs 100 crore a year.

business Updated: Oct 09, 2020 14:44 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
New Delhi
It will be finally made available to all taxpayers for B2B transactions from next financial year.
It will be finally made available to all taxpayers for B2B transactions from next financial year.(Getty Images/iStockphoto (Representative Image))
         

Finance and Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey said the e-invoicing implementation B2B transactions from October 1 has been encouraging and is getting progressively robust.

“This is the beginning of a new chapter of the ease of doing business and paying taxes in India,” he said during a review meeting attended by officials from the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, GST Network and National Informatics Centre (NIC).

Pandey said the invoice reference number generation grew by 163 per cent in the first seven days and touched a count of 13.69 lakh.

“As e-invoicing is an exceedingly progressive system, we expect that it will also have other major advantages of improving payment cycle for the industry and give boost to invoice based lending to micro, small and medium enterprises,” he added.

E-invoicing is currently mandated for businesses having annual turnover more than Rs 500 crore. By January 1 next year, it will be available to taxpayers having a turnover more than Rs 100 crore a year. It will be finally made available to all taxpayers for B2B transactions from next financial year.

tags
top news
India test-fires Rudram 1, its first anti-radiation missile to kill enemy radars
India test-fires Rudram 1, its first anti-radiation missile to kill enemy radars
World Food Programme awarded 2020 Nobel Peace Prize
World Food Programme awarded 2020 Nobel Peace Prize
Imran Khan’s problem matrix to get complicated with FATF verdict on Pak record
Imran Khan’s problem matrix to get complicated with FATF verdict on Pak record
Goyal given additional charge of Consumer Affairs ministry
Goyal given additional charge of Consumer Affairs ministry
Fodder scam: Lalu Prasad Yadav granted bail in Chaibasa treasury case
Fodder scam: Lalu Prasad Yadav granted bail in Chaibasa treasury case
‘Deeply saddened’: Rahul Gandhi writes letter of condolence to Chirag Paswan
‘Deeply saddened’: Rahul Gandhi writes letter of condolence to Chirag Paswan
Covid-19 vaccine tracker: Latest updates from across the world
Covid-19 vaccine tracker: Latest updates from across the world
SRH vs KXIP Review and RR vs DC Preview on Battleground T20
SRH vs KXIP Review and RR vs DC Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In