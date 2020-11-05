e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / ESPN to eliminate 500 jobs in fallout from coronavirus disruption

ESPN to eliminate 500 jobs in fallout from coronavirus disruption

ESPN, the sports TV unit of Walt Disney Co., plans to eliminate about 500 jobs throughout the organization as the media giant continues to adapt to changing viewer habits.

business Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 23:41 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Niyati Singh
Bloomberg | Posted by Niyati Singh
The company will dismiss about 300 people and won’t fill 200 open positions, ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro said in a memo sent to employees Thursday.
The company will dismiss about 300 people and won’t fill 200 open positions, ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro said in a memo sent to employees Thursday.(AP photo)
         

ESPN, the sports TV unit of Walt Disney Co., plans to eliminate about 500 jobs throughout the organization as the media giant continues to adapt to changing viewer habits.

The company will dismiss about 300 people and won’t fill 200 open positions, ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro said in a memo sent to employees Thursday.

“For some time, ESPN has been engaged in planning for its future amidst tremendous disruption in how fans consume sports,” Pitaro said in an emailed statement. “The pandemic’s effect on ESPN clearly accelerated our thinking on all fronts.”

This year has been especially challenging for sports TV, with live events canceled for several months due to the global Covid-19 pandemic. Professional leagues resumed play last summer, though often with reduced schedules and no live fans. ESPN will have about 5,000 employees after the cuts.

ESPN was once the most profitable part of Burbank, California-based Disney. But the business has been challenged in recent years by shifts in TV viewing that prompted millions of customers to cancel their cable and satellite subscriptions. To cope, the network has periodically cut staff, including a number of reporters and anchors in 2017.

After the coronavirus break, the ratings for nearly all sports plummeted with leagues forced to compete with one another for viewers. Audiences were also diverted by coverage of the pandemic and the U.S. presidential election, leading to a surge in ratings for TV news.

Disney recently reorganized its film, TV and direct-to-consumer businesses to put more emphasis on streaming services that include ESPN+. Chief Executive Officer Bob Chapek said at the time that the reorganization could result in job reductions.

tags
top news
Gen Naravane to call on PM Oli on Friday, as Nepal seeks to reinvigorate ties with India
Gen Naravane to call on PM Oli on Friday, as Nepal seeks to reinvigorate ties with India
Early votes fuel Joe Biden’s surge in leads over Trump amid tense battle
Early votes fuel Joe Biden’s surge in leads over Trump amid tense battle
At roundtable with global investors, PM Modi pitches atmanirbhar Bharat
At roundtable with global investors, PM Modi pitches atmanirbhar Bharat
ESPN to eliminate 500 jobs in fallout from coronavirus disruption
ESPN to eliminate 500 jobs in fallout from coronavirus disruption
Trump says campaign will legally challenge ‘Biden claimed states’
Trump says campaign will legally challenge ‘Biden claimed states’
MI vs DC Highlights: MI beat DC by 57 runs to storm into final
MI vs DC Highlights: MI beat DC by 57 runs to storm into final
Donald Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting outcome
Donald Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting outcome
India slams Pak for transferring Kartarpur Sahib’s control to non-Sikh body
India slams Pak for transferring Kartarpur Sahib’s control to non-Sikh body
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi riots caseNEET Counselling Result 2020India COVID-19 casesVirat Kohli BirthdayUS Election 2020 Latest Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In