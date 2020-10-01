EU to start legal action against UK on Internal Market today

business

The European Commission will on Thursday send a “letter of formal notice” to the UK for breaching the terms of the Withdrawal Agreement, a person familiar with the matter says.

The letter is the first step in a a legal process that could result into a lawsuit at the European Court of Justice. European Commission president Ursula von der Layen will announce the plan at 11 a.m. in Brussels.

The pound dropped by 0.5% against the dollar on the news. This is on only the first step in what would be a long legal process that could eventually end up at the ECJ. For now it signals tensions are high as Brexit trade negotiations enter a critical phase.