e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 23, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Europe’s economy risks new contraction from Covid-19 curbs

Europe’s economy risks new contraction from Covid-19 curbs

IHS Markit’s report is a clear divergent trend of manufacturing strength being offset by damage to services from the second wave of the pandemic

business Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 15:18 IST
Bloomberg| Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Bloomberg| Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
London
While the weakness in Europe is largely limited to services, the fallout on jobs and spillovers to the rest of the economy will worry policy makers
While the weakness in Europe is largely limited to services, the fallout on jobs and spillovers to the rest of the economy will worry policy makers (AP)
         

The resurgence of the coronavirus has knocked Europe’s economic recovery back a step and raised the possibility of another contraction.

IHS Markit’s monthly measure of business activity fell to a four-month low of 49.4 in October from 50.4 in September. Within the report is a clear divergent trend of manufacturing strength being offset by damage to services from the second wave of the pandemic.

New government curbs as well as consumer fears of the virus are driving the two-speed economy. In Paris and eight other major French cities, authorities introduced a curfew this month that’s hitting restaurants and bars particularly hard. In Germany, a Bavarian district imposed a two-week lockdown after infections climbed above a rate that triggers an automatic tightening of restrictions.

While the weakness is largely limited to services, the fallout on jobs and spillovers to the rest of the economy will worry policy makers. The deteriorating outlook strengthens the case for the European Central Bank(ECB) to pump more monetary stimulus into the economy, and governments may have to extend expensive aid programs.

IHS Markit warned that the euro-area economy could shrink again this quarter. Its report said employment fell again in October, confidence deteriorated and orders declined.

“While the overall downturn remains only modest, and far slighter than seen during the second quarter, the prospect of a slide back into recession will exert greater pressure on the ECB to add more stimulus and for national governments to help cushion the impact of Covid-19 containment measures,” said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit.

tags
top news
India spots movement across LAC. China is building new structures, relocating troops
India spots movement across LAC. China is building new structures, relocating troops
Maha announces Rs 10,000 crore package for farmers affected by heavy rains
Maha announces Rs 10,000 crore package for farmers affected by heavy rains
India looks to army chief’s visit to Nepal to bring ties back on even keel
India looks to army chief’s visit to Nepal to bring ties back on even keel
Bihar deserves more, you have to choose, says PM Modi at Bhagalpur rally
Bihar deserves more, you have to choose, says PM Modi at Bhagalpur rally
On quiet visit to Mumbai, NCB boss preps for crackdown in Bollywood drugs case
On quiet visit to Mumbai, NCB boss preps for crackdown in Bollywood drugs case
Eknath Khadse joins NCP in Mumbai in presence of party chief Sharad Pawar
Eknath Khadse joins NCP in Mumbai in presence of party chief Sharad Pawar
Kapil Dev ‘stable’ after undergoing angioplasty: Hospital
Kapil Dev ‘stable’ after undergoing angioplasty: Hospital
US Final Presidential Debate: When Donald Trump called India filthy
US Final Presidential Debate: When Donald Trump called India filthy
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In