Home / Business News / Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to chair 41st GST Council meeting at 11am

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to chair 41st GST Council meeting at 11am

This meeting will be ‘special’, Sitharaman had said after the previous one held on June 12, as it will focus on a single matter.

business Updated: Aug 27, 2020 08:45 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will chair the 41st GST Council meeting on Thursday
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will chair the 41st GST Council meeting on Thursday(Raj K Raj/HT photo)
         

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will chair the 41st GST Council meeting at 11am today via video conferencing.

Thursday’s meeting will consider a proposal to borrow money from the market to compensate states for their revenue shortfalls. This meeting will be ‘special’, Sitharaman had said after the previous one held on June 12, as it will focus on a single matter.

“Compensation, which has to be given to states, and, if at all, it results in some kind of borrowing, how and who is going to pay for it,” she had said about the 41st meeting’s agenda.

In its 42nd meeting, scheduled to be held on September 19, the council will take up other issues such as the resolution of the inverted duty structure, tax on pan masala and more measures for the ease of doing business, two officials said, requesting anonymity.

Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur, finance ministers of states and UTs, and senior officers from Union Government and states are expected to attend the meeting, Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.

