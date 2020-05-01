e-paper
Home / Business News / Financial markets closed on Friday on account of public holiday

Financial markets closed on Friday on account of public holiday

Financial markets will resume trading on Monday, May 4.

business Updated: May 01, 2020 10:04 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Bengaluru
The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 6.35%, while the rupee settled at 75.1 to the dollar on Thursday.
The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 6.35%, while the rupee settled at 75.1 to the dollar on Thursday. (Pratik Chorge/HT File Photo)
         

India’s currency, debt and equity markets are closed on Friday, May 1, for a public holiday.

Financial markets will resume trading on Monday, May 4.

The NSE Nifty 50 index closed 3.21% higher at 9,859.9 on Thursday, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended up 3.05% at 33,717.62.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 6.35%, while the rupee settled at 75.1 to the dollar.

