e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 18, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 18, 2019

Flouting of FDI norms by multi brand retailers will invite strict action: Piyush Goyal

The Union Minister said that if the law has been violated, either in the letter or in spirit, strict actions will be taken.

business Updated: Oct 18, 2019 11:05 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Mumbai
Goyal informed that some complaints have been brought to his attention regarding violations by e-commerce companies.
Goyal informed that some complaints have been brought to his attention regarding violations by e-commerce companies.(HT image)
         

Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that strict action will be taken against multi-brand retailers found violating FDI norms set for the e-commerce companies by the central government.

“The Central government has formed clear guidelines for e-commerce. It has made clear that if anyone makes e-commerce a means for multi-brand retail, stringent action will be taken against them,” he said during a presser on Thursday.

He continued, “According to the spirit of the law, in multiband retail, FDI is not permitted above 49 per cent. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stands with the small retailers of the country and will not let anyone’s livelihood come under stress. We have made it clear that if anybody tries to use the route of multi-brand retail, then strict action will be taken.”

Highlighting one of the guidelines, Goyal said, “E-commerce companies have no right to discount products or sell them on predatory prices and damage the retail market. They also don’t have permission to make products and sell it themselves,” he said.

Goyal informed that some complaints have been brought to his attention regarding violations by e-commerce companies. “Commerce Ministry has sent a questionnaire seeking details from the concerned parties in the matter. Another supplementary questionnaire is also being sent. Required action will be taken after the details are received,” he added.

The Union Minister said that if the law has been violated, either in the letter or in spirit, strict actions will be taken.

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 10:28 IST

tags
top news
SC orders transfer of Assam NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela to MP
SC orders transfer of Assam NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela to MP
CJI Ranjan Gogoi recommends justice SA Bobde as his successor
CJI Ranjan Gogoi recommends justice SA Bobde as his successor
311 Indians deported by Mexico arrive in Delhi, US says message to smugglers
311 Indians deported by Mexico arrive in Delhi, US says message to smugglers
Delhi’s Achilles heel: Eight spots with foulest air in national capital
Delhi’s Achilles heel: Eight spots with foulest air in national capital
Cheating, trespassing case against former cricketer Manoj Prabhakar, family
Cheating, trespassing case against former cricketer Manoj Prabhakar, family
Fate of Japan’s imperial dynasty rests on shoulders of 13-year-old
Fate of Japan’s imperial dynasty rests on shoulders of 13-year-old
Selling pani puri to breaking world record: India’s new batting sensation
Selling pani puri to breaking world record: India’s new batting sensation
PM Modi offers Congress a J&K trip amid Art 370 faceoff | Maharashtra polls
PM Modi offers Congress a J&K trip amid Art 370 faceoff | Maharashtra polls
trending topics
Nirmala SitharamanBigg Boss 13 day 18 Written UpdateDelhi PollutionDevendra FadnavisAishwarya RaiPriyanka ChopraAnushka SharmaPUBGHPBOSE Result 2019Amitabh Bachchan
don't miss
latest news
India News
Business News