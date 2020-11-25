e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 25, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Goa govt sends notices to 19 companies to pay up rural cess amounting to over Rs200 crore

Goa govt sends notices to 19 companies to pay up rural cess amounting to over Rs200 crore

Between 2014 and 2018, 42 million metric tonnes of coal and coke was transported through Goa with JSW Steel ferrying the most, at 31 million metric tonnes during the period

business Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 12:56 IST
Gerard de Souza
Gerard de Souza
Hindustan Times, Panaji
The Goa government levies a cess of Rs50 per metric tonne on coal or coke transport via the state
The Goa government levies a cess of Rs50 per metric tonne on coal or coke transport via the state(HT archive)
         

The Goa government has sent out demand notices to 19 companies to pay up cess dues amounting to Rs208.73 crore for 2014-18 period.

The notices come at a time when the Goa government is facing a severe revenue crunch because mining work has stopped, there is a slowdown in tourism, and GST earnings are lower than expected, forcing the state to resort to unprecedented borrowings.

The government levies a cess of Rs50 per metric tonne on coal or coke transport via the state. Between 2014 and 2018, 42 million metric tonnes of coal and coke was transported through Goa with JSW Steel ferrying the most, at 31 million metric tonnes during the period.

JSW Steel also owes the state government Rs156.35 crore, making up more than three-fourths of the total dues demanded by the state government from the 19 companies.

Partner company JSW Energy too owes the state government Rs12.66 crore having transported 2.5 million metric tonnes of coal during the same period, being the second largest importer.

Fresh demand notices were sent to the JSW Group by the government earlier this month, giving the company fifteen days to pay up their dues.

The cess is being levied since 2006 when the Goa Rural Improvement and Welfare Cess Act came into force and is levied on a host of material, including iron ore, other ores, hazardous and inflammable material, besides coal and coke. What initially began at the rate of Rs5 per tonne of coal or coke is currently levied at the rate of Rs50 per tonne.

The cess is levied to “promote the welfare of the people residing in the rural areas affected by the movement of carriers transporting (hazardous) material on public roads’. It was later expanded to include rail as well.

Besides JSW, those who haven’t paid their dues include Sesa Sterlite, a Vedanta Group company that owes Rs11.68 crore, IMM Ispat (Rs10.48 crore), Adani Enterprises (Rs7.15 crore), Vedanta (Rs3.01 crore) and West Coast Paper Mills (Rs2.01 crore).

Among the coal importers, Goa Sponge, Amby Metallic, Goa Carbon, Goa Sponge and Power, Indian Cane Power and Bharat NRE Coke have cleared their dues amounting to Rs 6crore.

In a statement, the JSW Group said they have challenged the applicability of the cess before the Goa bench of Bombay high court where the matter is presently pending.

“JSW has filed a writ petition before the Goa bench of the Bombay high court challenging the applicability of the Goa Rural Improvement and Welfare Cess Act, 2000, on goods transported by rail and the issuance of a show-cause notice dated 29th September, 2020, for non-payment of the cess to the extent of INR156.34 crore,” it said in a statement.

The case was heard on preliminary issues in late October where the company defended the challenge on maintainability of the petition by stating that the constitutional vires of the Act was being challenged in the instant case, which did not require the issuance of any particular notice. The matter will be next heard on November 26.

tags
top news
China says India’s latest app ban order violates WTO rules
China says India’s latest app ban order violates WTO rules
LIVE: Cyclone Nivar to cross TN, Puducherry coast tonight or early tomorrow
LIVE: Cyclone Nivar to cross TN, Puducherry coast tonight or early tomorrow
Ahmed Patel played significant role in formation of MVA: CM Thackeray
Ahmed Patel played significant role in formation of MVA: CM Thackeray
India again rubbishes Pakistan’s ‘terror dossier’, reminds world of bin Laden’s presence in Abbottabad
India again rubbishes Pakistan’s ‘terror dossier’, reminds world of bin Laden’s presence in Abbottabad
Covid-19: Preparations on to vaccinate 250-300 million Indians on priority
Covid-19: Preparations on to vaccinate 250-300 million Indians on priority
100kg heroin in empty fuel tank seized from Lankan boat. Drugs came from Pak
100kg heroin in empty fuel tank seized from Lankan boat. Drugs came from Pak
Gold, silver prices fall for third consecutive day
Gold, silver prices fall for third consecutive day
Ahmed Patel: Congress’ chief trouble shooter and master strategist is no more
Ahmed Patel: Congress’ chief trouble shooter and master strategist is no more
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In