Gold futures ease on low demand

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for August delivery fell by Rs 14, or 0.03 per cent, to Rs 48,120 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 14,339 lots.

business Updated: Jun 25, 2020 18:57 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Jasra Afreen
New Delhi
Gold futures on Thursday fell 0.03 per cent to Rs 48,120 per 10 gram as participants offloaded their holdings on low spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for August delivery fell by Rs 14, or 0.03 per cent, to Rs 48,120 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 14,339 lots.

The yellow metal for October delivery declined by Rs 48, or 0.1 per cent, to Rs 48,256 per 10 gram in 5,810 lots. However, in New York, gold was trading 0.20 per cent up at USD 1,778.60 per ounce.

