e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 27, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Gold prices fall today, below Rs 47,000 per 10 gram

Gold prices fall today, below Rs 47,000 per 10 gram

Worldwide, gold was trading near a two-week low on Wednesday as optimism around several economies re-opening dulled the metal’s safe-haven appeal, although increasing Sino-US frictions over Beijing’s proposed security law for Hong Kong tempered losses.

business Updated: May 27, 2020 11:51 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Meenakshi Ray
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Analysts said despite the pullback in bullion prices, the outlook remains positive for gold, which is seen as a safe-haven asset during political and economic uncertainties.
Analysts said despite the pullback in bullion prices, the outlook remains positive for gold, which is seen as a safe-haven asset during political and economic uncertainties.(AP file photo. Representative image )
         

Gold prices in India fell on Wednesday tracking global rates as risk sentiment improved.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), June gold futures were down 0.63% to Rs 46,030 per 10 gram and silver futures were also lower 0.5% to Rs 47,540 per kg.

Worldwide, gold was trading near a two-week low on Wednesday as optimism around several economies re-opening dulled the metal’s safe-haven appeal, although increasing Sino-US frictions over Beijing’s proposed security law for Hong Kong tempered losses.

Spot gold eased 0.1% to $1,710.01 per ounce by 0301 GMT, trading near last session’s low of $1707.10, when prices dropped as much as 1.3%. US gold futures were also down 0.1% to $1,703.20.

“What we saw over the preceding 24 hours was a break of relatively meaningful support at about $1,715,” Ilya Spivak, DailyFx currency strategist, said while speaking to Reuters.

“The positive story seems to be easing of restrictions and (that) there will be some sort of rebound in economic activity... but, there is (also) a lot of negativity. Tension between the US and China is a huge risk,” Spivak added.

Asian shares shed some of their recent gains after US president Donald Trump said on Tuesday Washington was working on a strong response to China’s planned national security law for Hong Kong, adding it would be announced before the end of the week.

Analysts said despite the pullback in bullion prices, the outlook remains positive for gold, which is seen as a safe-haven asset during political and economic uncertainties.

“The biggest risk is people getting complacent and forgetting that the long term consequences of this lockdown are not going away anytime soon and we aren’t going to have the perfect economy,” Spivak added.

Economic prospects for the developed world this year have darkened again in the past month, with a V-shaped sharp recovery expected by less than one-fifth of economists polled by Reuters.

(With agency inputs)

tags
top news
PM Modi’s ‘Doklam team’ back in action to stand up to China in Ladakh
PM Modi’s ‘Doklam team’ back in action to stand up to China in Ladakh
‘Do your CMs not listen to you?’: Union minister to Rahul Gandhi on lockdown
‘Do your CMs not listen to you?’: Union minister to Rahul Gandhi on lockdown
Will wait for PM’s call over re-opening of religious places in K’taka: CM Office
Will wait for PM’s call over re-opening of religious places in K’taka: CM Office
CM Uddhav Thackeray to meet MVA partners today amid reports of rift
CM Uddhav Thackeray to meet MVA partners today amid reports of rift
Twitter calls out US President Donald Trump, he responds
Twitter calls out US President Donald Trump, he responds
Of the world’s 15 hottest places, 10 are in India
Of the world’s 15 hottest places, 10 are in India
Dhoni said I’d bowl to Sachin in middle overs: How MSD turned IPL final
Dhoni said I’d bowl to Sachin in middle overs: How MSD turned IPL final
Covid-19: WHO warns 1st wave far from over, ICMR removes price cap on tests
Covid-19: WHO warns 1st wave far from over, ICMR removes price cap on tests
trending topics
Maharashtra COVID-19 CasesDMRCCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyHappy birthday AbRamRahul GandhiBihar 10th ResultCovid-19 positive cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In